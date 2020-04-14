Finger Lakes 4-H launches new online resource

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 4-H program in the Finger Lakes has launched a new virtual learning resource during the coronavirus pandemic, FLX 4-H Learning Launchpad.

The resource was designed to maintain a sense of connection with 4-H families across the nine-county Finger Lakes region. The worldwide youth development program is open to ages 5 to 19, and in New York, 4-H is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

“When faced with the reality of having to switch 4-H programming completely online, I knew that there was strength in numbers,” said Ontario County 4-H educator Sarah Bagley, who came up with the idea for the launchpad. “Collaborating as a district instead of focusing just on programming for individual counties allowed us to expand our program offerings and deliver content more frequently. My colleagues throughout the district bring a variety of talents and abilities to the virtual environment, and we have enjoyed connecting with our communities in this new way.”