Finger Lakes 4-H launches new online resource

The 4-H program in the Finger Lakes has launched a new virtual learning resource during the coronavirus pandemic, FLX 4-H Learning Launchpad.
The resource was designed to maintain a sense of connection with 4-H families across the nine-county Finger Lakes region. The worldwide youth development program is open to ages 5 to 19, and in New York, 4-H is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“When faced with the reality of having to switch 4-H programming completely online, I knew that there was strength in numbers,” said Ontario County 4-H educator Sarah Bagley, who came up with the idea for the launchpad. “Collaborating as a district instead of focusing just on programming for individual counties allowed us to expand our program offerings and deliver content more frequently. My colleagues throughout the district bring a variety of talents and abilities to the virtual environment, and we have enjoyed connecting with our communities in this new way.”
New information and activities will be posted at 10 a.m. daily, with additional content, including videos, webinars and worksheets, throughout the week. An ongoing activity is a video series on observing chicken eggs develop in an incubator. The launchpad also recently challenged its audience to spread cheer by painting windows with encouraging scenes. Other topics could include birding, gardening and crafts.
For more information, search for the launchpad on Facebook or visit monroe.cc.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/flx-4-h-learning-launchpad.
