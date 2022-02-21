Finger Lakes Art Council: Artist joins board as COVID-19 turnaround continues

This month we would like to feature another local artist from Auburn, Sara Douglass, and we also happily welcome her as the newest member of the Finger Lakes Art Council Board of Directors.

Douglass became interested in FLAC after reading our Facebook posts, particularly about our most recent event, the Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts at Willard Memorial Chapel in December. She sent us a message asking if we offered memberships, and asked what would be involved in becoming a board member. Joe Sarnicola, FLAC president, invited her to the next monthly meeting to talk with us in person. We are grateful to have another talented person like her on the team.

Douglass has a special connection between art and Auburn.

“I’ve always enjoyed art, but I feel like my art really came to fruition when I moved to Auburn 18 years ago," she said.

When she realized that she was creating things that other people wanted, she and her friend Karen formed a business together called Mystic Sage. When considering what inspired them to go into business and what they were going to create, they chose “art that is mystical, mythological and ethereal," Douglass said.

She is a mixed media artist and uses a lot of recycled materials in her art.

“I liked to use recycled or reclaimed items, so I am not taking from the environment if I am using what is already there," she said.

She incorporates this into various media, such as jewelry, dolls and canvas: “I will create anything if the mood strikes.”

When it comes to other special talents Douglass will be utilizing in her role as a FLAC board member, there are many. She has experience with board governance and nonprofit agencies. Her day job is serving as an independent living coordinator for the local office of ARISE Child and Family Services, where she has worked for the past 15 years. In addition to helping her neighbors through ARISE, she also has experience sitting on several other boards in the community.

“I’m doing something meaningful for myself,” Douglass said of joining FLAC.

She is eager to help our mission to bring art to the community: “It’s allowing me to refresh my love of art and share in the art of community in Auburn.”

Douglass is eager to see more artist shows in the community, including future events by FLAC. With experience as an art vendor herself, she said, “I love to see how other people’s art inspires me and makes me feel.”

Her business, Mystic Sage Art, can be found on Facebook @mysticsageart.

In addition to inspiring a new member to join our board, we were pleased at the turnout for our Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts. We are in the discussion stages with chapel staff for the planning of another joint event in the summer.

Until then, we encourage the community to support and participate in arts-related activities in Cayuga County. The arts community has not been exempt from the effects of COVID-19, but it appears that arts-related events are starting to take place on a more regular basis.

A quick scan of The Citizen’s list of events at auburnpub.com/calendar shows a wide range of activities, including band performances, art classes, a creative arts market, book club meetings, plays, open mics and talent shows. By attending, supporting and promoting events and activities like these, we show our appreciation for the work of local artists and small businesses.

One of the goals we have at FLAC is the development of a database that will list events, artists and venues that will make it easy for people to find activities and for artists and venues to be able to connect with each other. Thank you for the support you have all demonstrated so far, and for the support we know you will continue to give.

Kat Alexander is an artist, owner of Everything Greener and treasurer of the Finger Lakes Art Council. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

