Finger Lakes Art Council: Arts and the economy

Many of the arts and cultural events or activities we usually take for granted have been closed or reduced to limited hours due to the COVID-19 restrictions. It may be easy to view that as just fewer enjoyable things to do. It is that, but also so much more.

The arts are an industry that fuels our economy, both locally and nationally. According to a study by Americans for the Arts, before the pandemic, the arts typically created a revenue stream of more than $135 billion, with more than $20 billion going toward taxes, which allows the government to provide more and better services. In addition, more than four million full-time equivalent jobs were filled.

In January 2019, Randy Cohen, the vice president of research and policy for Americans for the Arts, spoke at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency’s Economic Forecast Luncheon. Based on his study of how the arts affect local tourism and the economy, he said that people who go to arts events spend between $30 and $50 on top of the cost of the event, and that almost 70% of the people who took their survey came here specifically for an arts or cultural event.