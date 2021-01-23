Finger Lakes Art Council: Arts and the economy

Many of the arts and cultural events or activities we usually take for granted have been closed or reduced to limited hours due to the COVID-19 restrictions. It may be easy to view that as just fewer enjoyable things to do. It is that, but also so much more.
The arts are an industry that fuels our economy, both locally and nationally. According to a study by Americans for the Arts, before the pandemic, the arts typically created a revenue stream of more than $135 billion, with more than $20 billion going toward taxes, which allows the government to provide more and better services. In addition, more than four million full-time equivalent jobs were filled.
In January 2019, Randy Cohen, the vice president of research and policy for Americans for the Arts, spoke at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency’s Economic Forecast Luncheon. Based on his study of how the arts affect local tourism and the economy, he said that people who go to arts events spend between $30 and $50 on top of the cost of the event, and that almost 70% of the people who took their survey came here specifically for an arts or cultural event.
Legislative efforts are underway to encourage the government to recognize arts and culture as economic engines. One is “Stand for the Arts,” which is presented by the Ovation TV network, and another is the DAWN Act (Defend Arts Workers Now), which was written by Matthew Lee Erlbach, an actor and playwright. Erlbach is working with Congress to get a sponsor for the bill, but there are other things going on in Washington right now that have captured the attention of senators and representatives. It essentially will direct already allocated funds toward supporting the arts, which typically bring in $877 billion in revenue every year.
In the CARES Act, which was passed back in March, $75 million was allocated for the arts. That is an average of only $1.5 million per state. Compare that with the $50 billion that went to the 10 biggest airlines, which averages out to $5 billion each.
COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of life, but few have been so acutely endangered as arts and culture.
There is also pressure being put on the incoming Biden administration to create a cabinet-level arts chair, or at least someone who cares about the arts, in charge of funding and allocation. More than 50 other nations have such a high-ranking position.
The National Governor’s Association commissioned a study called “Arts and the Economy” with the intent to use arts and culture to stimulate state economic development. The first paragraph of the executive summary says, “Arts and culture-related industries, also known as ‘creative industries,’ provide direct economic benefits to states and local communities. ... In addition, because they enhance quality of life, the arts and culture are an important complement to community development, enriching local amenities and attracting young professionals to an area.”
The study also recognizes the importance of nonprofit arts organizations. “Nonprofit arts organizations provide educational and outreach services that help to cultivate demand for arts experiences, and consequently, they benefits arts industries in general.” Locally, those organizations would include the Auburn Public Theater and The Rev Theatre Co., our many local museums and historic sites, and the Finger Lakes Art Council and Cayuga County Arts Council.
Members of FLAC recently met with a representative from the CCAC to see how we might work to support each other’s missions. We intend to network with other groups in the future. We are interested in hearing from you, and we invite you to visit our Facebook page and contact us at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Fingerlakes Art Council. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.