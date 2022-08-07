Finger Lakes Art Council: Arts festival coming to Auburn chapel

The Finger Lakes Art Council and Willard Memorial Chapel will present the Summer Festival of the Creative Arts on Saturday, Aug. 13. Running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. as part of Auburn Founders’ Day, artists and craft vendors will be outside on the south lawn with a wide variety of hand-crafted items for sale.

The SCAT Van, which is based out of an office at the Chapel, is hosting a chicken barbecue. Pre-orders, which are recommended, may be placed by calling (315) 253-0996. Other food items, such as cotton candy, confections from XL Cookie Co. and more will also be available. The Finger Lakes Art Council will be serving iced beverages to benefit their art advocacy efforts in the community. Last minute vendor spots may be available; please visit the FLAC Facebook page to complete and submit an application.

The fee for vendors is $30 for a 10-by-10-foot outdoor space, which includes a $5 donation to Willard Memorial Chapel.

The Founding Sisters will be represented at this event, a presentation organized by the Finger Lakes Art Council. This new addition will include important women from Auburn’s history and their stories. FLAC’s life-size historical figures will be guiding the way to the vendors and to points of interests like the silent auction.

The auction offerings continue to be updated as more items are donated, providing an additional attraction for the festival. There will also be free chapel tours, and music by the Barrigar Brothers from 2 to 4 p.m..

Willard Memorial Chapel is known as the “Tiffany Treasure of the Finger Lakes,” the only complete and unaltered Tiffany chapel known to exist, and it is listed on the state and national registries of historic places.

While inside the chapel please visit Sew What!, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “recirculate usable items constructively and creatively, to foster education in needlecrafts and to provide a community space for all individuals to gather to practice their skills.” This lovely shop is well-stocked with sewing, knitting and other craft supplies, and it is a great place to visit for inexpensive quality items to use for many artistic endeavors.

Come out and support the arts and visit the Finger Lakes Art Council’s Summer Festival of the Creative Arts for a day filled with art, music and treasures to discover.

The Skaneateles Area Arts Council will present an evening of art and music at the Fifth Art4Skarts Juried Art Show and Sale. An opening reception will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The exhibit and sale will continue during museum hours until Saturday, Sept. 24.

The featured local artist, Barbara Delmonico, is an accomplished painter who has posted this statement on her website: “My challenge always is to capture the uniqueness of the way I see things. Warm and cool shadows, light and dark contrasts, colors, abstractions, interesting shapes, and hidden surprises all come together to intrigue and inspire me.”

Additional artists within a 15-mile radius of Skaneateles have submitted paintings and sculptures and works of metal, glass, wood and fiber. The entries were juried by Regina Lewis-Middleton, an artist and textile conservator.

All artwork is for sale. Tickets for the opening reception are $60 per person and may be purchased at art4skarts.org or at the door the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Skarts Grants Program. Since its inception, Skarts has awarded grants to more than 90 artist and art organizations in the community.

For more information visit art4skarts.org or email: skanartscouncil@gmail.com.

FLAC board member Joe Sarnicola will be co-hosting a Mind/Body Wellness retreat from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center (former Case Mansion), 112 South St. This will be a day of seminars on many aspects of holistic health and spiritual care, presented by Robin Jackson, Luciana Torous, Sandra Steigerwald, Jody Brown, Katie Dennis, Mary Pasqua Waldron, Jill Barron, and Jennifer Sutton. (List of presenters subject to change). Tickets are $75. For information, visit soulrested.com or email therestingsoul@protonmail.com.