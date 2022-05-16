Finger Lakes Art Council: Auburn photographer has eye for the extraordinary

If you've seen the popular "You Know You're From Auburn, N.Y. if.......??????" Facebook group, then you've seen Todd Tanner's work. His gorgeous photograph of mist rising through the trees above a picturesque, flooded pool of water enhances the group's landing page.

Tanner's ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary is the gift he uses to create his art. Even during his interview for this article he was struck by the American flag's reflection off of a parking garage's glass windows, and knew he had to capture it.

An Auburnian since 1994, Tanner only picked up his Canon PowerShot camera nine years ago. Previously, his wife had been behind the lens for all their vacations and family gatherings, but he was calling the shots. After years of telling her how to frame this sunset or that tree, she finally handed him the camera and said, "You do it!"

Photography isn't a career for Tanner — not yet anyway. He is a supervisor at Mackenzie-Childs, but in his free time he spends 15 to 16 hours a week taking photos, plus additional time editing them. When asked if he sees this becoming more than a hobby, he said he hopes to take it on full-time after he retires. That doesn't mean he hasn't already seen some profit from his photos.

After posting many of his local shots to the Facebook group, he was contacted by Teresa Hoercher of the Auburn Postcard Project, which features memorable places in Auburn through photographs and related information on postcards. Tanner's photos of Auburn's historical landmarks fit nicely into Hoercher's designs. Hoercher and Tanner were even spotted together at the Finger Lakes Art Council's most recent event, the Holiday Festival of Creative Arts, selling postcard sets and framed prints of Tanner's work.

Tanner has only considered himself an artist for the last six years. He recalled a story of purchasing a SanDisk memory card at Walmart for his camera. The employee at the counter asked him if he was sure he was getting the correct one. Tanner insisted he was. The employee continued to question him, until Tanner assured him he was positive, as it was for his Canon PowerShot. The employee then asked him, "Have you seen the guy on Facebook, Todd Tanner?" to which he nodded and handed over his debit card. The employee was floored when he read the name on it. "You are a walking advertisement for Canon PowerShot!" he told Tanner as he rang him out.

When someone commissions Tanner to photograph their property or a particular place, he says it is always "a total thrill and honor."

Tanner's love of photography extends beyond catching the perfect shot.

"We live in such a beautiful area. We are so lucky to live in the Finger Lakes," he said.

Taking photos has taught Tanner to slow down and appreciate the world around him. Through his art, he sees and captures moments he would have otherwise taken for granted.

"I've become a better person," he said.

Todd Tanner is on Facebook at "Ordinary Mystical Photography by Todd Tanner," on Instagram @toddtanner7876, and at auburnpcproject.com.

The Finger Lakes Art Council would like to congratulate board member Sandy Shutter for winning the Phyllis Goldman Encouragement Award, presented by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and named after a woman who inspired other women to pursue careers in business. In order to be eligible for this award, nominees must have acted as a role model for women and girls pursuing their career dreams, demonstrated significant entrepreneurial leadership in a for-profit business, owned a business that has demonstrated “staying power” and positive response to adversity in a changing business environment, and demonstrated community involvement and commitment to women-related community projects.

Kat Alexander is a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council Board of Directors. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

