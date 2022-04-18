Finger Lakes Art Council: Auburn student has Broadway ambitions

Fiona Chisholm, a senior at Auburn High School, remembered how she first developed her love of musical theater.

“My brother, Ian, was in 'Bye Bye Birdie,' when he was in the eighth grade. As I was watching I knew I wanted to sing, dance, and act. My dad (Chris) was always in bands, and my mom (Michele) is always singing.”

Fiona had her first opportunity to perform on stage when she was in seventh grade: “I auditioned for 'The Music Man' with Mr. Tennity as the director, and I got a part.”

But now we need to back up a little to a time before Fiona had seen her first live theater production. She had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she was 9 years old. In a 2016 national survey, more than 6 million children had been diagnosed with ADHD, a number that included almost 400,000 children ages 2 to 5. Symptoms of the disorder can be inattentiveness, impulsive behavior and hyperactivity.

Michele Chisholm wanted to find treatment for her daughter that did not require medicines, so she enrolled Fiona in piano lessons with Anne Adessa, who encouraged her to learn to sing in addition to playing the piano.

Fiona said, “Anne suggested I join Perform 4 Purpose to continue my training. I stayed with that program until I pursued musical theater in 10th grade.” Music provided the structure and discipline and the creative outlet Fiona needed to cope with her disorder.

“Once we put her in a music program,” Michele said, “Fiona excelled in school. She became a high honors student. Before that, she had been struggling in many subjects.”

Throughout high school, Fiona continued to be involved in musical theater. She said, “Steve Gamba (Auburn High School music teacher and theater director) helped me with singing, music, and even mental health. He suggested a song for my college audition, which was a long, hard process.”

Fiona will be attending SUNY Fredonia in September as a musical theater major with a minor in accounting.

Two roles Fiona said she really enjoyed were Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” and Fiona (really) in “Shrek.” The human Fiona, not the ogre Fiona, who was played by someone else.

“I had always wanted to be in ‘Shrek,’” Fiona said. “I based my performance in the show on Sutton Foster," who played Princess Fiona on Broadway.

Fiona described her musical theater goals in one sentence: “I want to be on Broadway!”

As part of the first anniversary celebration of her art boutique and gift shop, Artistic Impressions, Finger Lakes Art Council board member Sandy Shutter will be offering customer appreciation specials. Stop in at 17 Nelson St., the Willard Memorial Chapel building.

We would like to announce that plans are being made for FLAC’s Summer Festival of the Creative Arts, with a date to be determined, on the grounds of the chapel. We expect to have music, food and, of course, a variety of artistic creations. We will announce more details as they become finalized.

The city of Auburn and the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District will present the fifth annual Sizzlin’ Summer Kickoff from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25. This event will be spread out across Exchange Street, Lincoln Street, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and downtown Auburn. Portions of the area will be closed to traffic. According to the press release, “there will be artisans and craft vendors, food and beverage sales, plus live music performances.”

To register as a vendor or a performer, or for more information, contact Kim Bauso at (315) 255-4737 or email kbauso@auburnny.gov.

Let's get out support the arts and enjoy this great community!

