Finger Lakes Art Council: Catching up with singer Joseph C. Townsend

“My experience growing up in Auburn is directly related to my pursuit of performance as a career. I was lucky enough to have a family who saw my potential at a very young age and always encouraged and helped to hone my unique abilities and interests. When I was 8 years old, I was in the ensemble of ‘Evita’ at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. That gave me a glimpse into a world that seemed magical and fantastical as a child. That experience and seeing shows at the Playhouse are what inspired me.

“In high school, I had great teachers who created opportunities for me and who really encouraged my growth and passion for the arts. We are very fortunate to have a theater and arts community in Auburn. There are so many people I would love to thank by name, but the one person I have to thank most of all is my aunt, Dr. Linda A. Townsend, a professional singer locally with a beautiful voice. She shared her love of music and singing with me, she introduced me to Broadway musicals and classical music, and took me to see shows and concerts as often as she could. She sacrificed so much for me to be able to have opportunities and to take steps toward realizing my dreams. I couldn’t have done it without her. I owe it all to her.”