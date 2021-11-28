Finger Lakes Art Council: Celebrate local artisans at Holiday Festival

The Finger Lakes Art Council is excited to announce our Holiday Festival of the Arts, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St. This is our first festival since COVID restrictions shut down public events many months ago.

We have decided to go with a Victorian theme, so FLAC board members and some vendors may be in costume. Feel free to dress up and join in the fun.

The art community is happy that events like this one are happening again, and we have had a tremendous response to our request for vendors. There will be fabric art, painting, photography, jewelry, home décor, apothecary, stone art and more. Some vendors will be there for both days, while others will be there for either Saturday or Sunday only, so I suggest the public comes on both days, so no one misses out on the opportunity to buy works of art for themselves or as gifts. We will also have a selection of raffle prizes!

And what would an arts festival be without food? In addition to chocolate and other snacks, Twisted Vegan will be selling food in the Community Room. At the TomatoFest, FLAC had a table next to the one operated by Twisted Vegan. After experiencing the wonderful aromas from their stove that filled the air, I had to order one of their “sausage” sandwiches. I know it did not include any meat, but it was one of the best sandwiches I have ever tasted, and I can’t wait to see what they will be serving at the festival.

We will also have music. The Flock of Free Range Children, Perform 4 Purpose, and harpist Chris Molloy will be performing in the chapel, a beautiful room with acoustics that enhance the sound of any music played there. Here is the schedule, but there may be some surprises as well:

We plan to display some of our wooden representations of historic figures in and around the chapel, as space permits. Selfies are encouraged!

Saturday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Free Range Children

1 to 2 p.m., Perform 4 Purpose

3 to to 4 p.m., Chris Molloy

Sunday:

11 a.m. to noon, Chris Molloy

1 to 2 p.m., Perform 4 Purpose

The fabric shop, Sew What, will be open for both days of the festival. This nonprofit organization has fabric, patterns, sewing supplies and books, with a mission “to recirculate usable items constructively and creatively, to foster education in needlecrafts and to provide a community space for all individuals to gather to practice their skills.”

Artistic Impressions will also be open for both days of the festival. This shop, owned by FLAC board member Sandy Shutter, features colorful hand-made items in a beautiful boutique setting. Upon entering the chapel, Artistic Impressions is on the left and Sew What is on the right.

The Finger Lakes Art Council would like to extend thanks to the staff and board of Willard Memorial Chapel for partnering with us on this Holiday Festival of the Arts, as well as for the additional support they have given to us.

The chapel guidelines require all visitors to wear masks while in the building, regardless of vaccination status. Thank you for your consideration.

Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0