Finger Lakes Art Council: For Auburn artist, creativity began as coping mechanism

A Whim and a Prayer Custom Creations is a small business owned and operated by an Auburn-based artist whose work you may have already seen.

The origin story is one of hope. Micki Hares has battled with chronic illness since she was very young. Her parents sheltered her from a more typical childhood, as they worried about her getting sick. This meant a lot of alone time to begin honing artistic skills that she pursued throughout her life: sketching, sculpting, sewing and painting, or as she put it, “any outlet that I could find.”

In 2016, health complications kept her from typical employment. She could not physically keep up and was housebound for six months after a surgery. “I needed something I could manage. I started (the business) on a whim and prayed it would work.”

Everything Hares paints is freehand. The first thing she chose to paint was an item found discarded on a curbside. She wanted to paint something bright and bold. People stopped by and asked if she would paint their items, and from there her business grew from word of mouth alone.

Hares tries to work with discarded items as much as possible to save unnecessary landfill waste. Her commissions range from painting or reupholstering items that clients already have to requests for specific pieces. She also brings finished pieces to vendor events when time and energy allow.

Her favorite commissions are those where she is given the opportunity to exercise artistic freedom and put her own spin on the design. Lately, her most requested pieces have been children’s rocking chairs. “They’re a lot of fun. I actually have pieces that I’ve shipped across the country. A few pieces in an Italian restaurant in Arizona, and an Italian restaurant in Florida.”

Not only does her business help her cope through her chronic illness, but it also helps her with her nine years of sobriety. When alcoholism was her coping mechanism, her creative ideas could not be brought to fruition, but now that she is sober she can bring them to life.

“It’s another tool I can use to handle life’s stress," she said.

Hares’ client list contains hundreds of names with solid, consistent customers who carried her through COVID-19, even without vendor shows. She always accepts custom orders and donated furniture-type pieces to be given new life.

“If I can’t do anything else, at least I can add some joy and color to the world. No matter what challenges you face in life never give up on finding ways to do what you love!” she said.

You can find Micki Hares on Facebook and Instagram @AWhimAndAPrayerCustomCreations.

