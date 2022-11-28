Finger Lakes Art Council: Geneva Art Walk to feature market, historic buildings

One of the goals of the Finger Lakes Art Council is to increase our networking with other local artists and art organizations in the Finger Lakes region. We are excited to partner with the Geneva Business Improvement District to help them promote Jingle Week and the second annual Geneva Art Walk. Jesse Kline, a member of the FLAC board and the assistant director of the Auburn BID, and I met with Catherine Price, the executive director, and Lauren Bohrer, the events manager of the Geneva BID, to learn more about these projects.

Jingle Week opened on Nov. 26, Shop Small Saturday, and continues through Dec. 3. On Friday, Dec. 2, between 5 and 8 p.m., there will be a tree-lighting featuring ornaments on the tree made by local children, carolers, carriage rides and a visit from Santa.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Art Walk starts with the Jingle Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive, and from noon to 4 p.m., many businesses in downtown Geneva will feature the work of more than 40 local artists, including paintings ceramics, jewelry, photography, baskets and more.

Catherine Price said, “The Art Walk is a great opportunity to showcase all of the talent we have in the Finger Lakes right here in downtown Geneva.” Participating businesses include the Vines of New York natural art gallery, 772 S. Main St. (vinesofny.com); the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St. (thesmith.org); Trinity Place Gallery, 78 Castle St. (trinitygenevany.org) and the Dove Block Project.

The Dove Block Project, 465 Exchange St., is one of the most beautiful buildings I have seen in a very long time. This Victorian Gothic structure was designed by Andrew Jackson Warner, a Rochester-based architect, and built by the Dove family, who owned a local brick-making factory. It opened for commercial use in 1878. Arthur Dove was an American modern artist who grew up in Geneva. He has been called the first American abstract painter.

There are still six existing buildings in the Geneva area with direct connections to the Dove family: the early Dove house, 87 N. Main St.; North Presbyterian Church (now Faith Community Church), corner of Lewis and Genesee streets; the Hobart College library, on the college campus; the Dove House, 512 S. Main St.; Collins Music Hall, 459 S. Main St.; and the Dove Block building.

The Dove Block building has been undergoing extensive renovations and will be open for the Art Walk. Kathryn Vaughn, the co-chair of the gallery’s board of directors, has scheduled a series of art exhibits and musical performances throughout the coming months. More about this gallery can be found at thedoveblockproject.org.

An interactive map of all the locations and vendors of the Art Walk can be found on the Geneva BID’s website, genevadowntown.com, and on their Facebook page.

We encourage readers to visit Geneva during their Jingle Week, especially for the Art Walk. But please also check out the various art galleries and businesses that display the work of local artists. Thank you!