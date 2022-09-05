Finger Lakes Art Council: Harvest Moon Magic in Auburn

Each year a pale orange moon graces us with its presence in September, or as is the case every three years, October. It will occur on Sept. 10 this year. This celestial beauty is always the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, the time when the sun is directly over the equator and day and night are of equal length. This unique moon has history dating back to Native American tribes, where it derived its name, according to AgAmerica. It signaled the time they would harvest the corn, and farmers throughout history have since relied on the same moon to signal the time to harvest their summer crops.

This moon also spotlights the end of summer, as well as the beginning of shorter and colder days as we head into fall. It’s often the brightest full moon of the year and a spectacular chance to catch a great photo of our lunar neighbor.

There have been festivals celebrating the harvest moon across continents for centuries. Some say this moon symbolizes abundance, and a time for gratitude at what the year has thus far brought you.

There will such a gathering happening right here in the historic Willard Memorial Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Artistic Impressions. This event will have activities honoring the harvest moon hosted by Sydney, along with creative crafting and festive music. Moon cakes and other lunar delicacies will be served as well.

Additionally, this event will feature tarot card readings, an essential oil make-and-take, moon magic paintings, and cards and gifts by Sandy Shutter. There is a special guest performance at 7:30 p.m. by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes. If you want to see the show you will want to get there early, as those ladies always attract a crowd!

If you have never attended an event at Artistic Impressions, you will be pleasantly surprised at the abundance of beautiful décor, drinks, food and people. A warm and festive environment is guaranteed, and you won’t leave empty-handed if you look at all the offerings within the retail boutique and studio itself.

Sandra Shutter and Bill Clark, both artists, have the space filled with items ranging from functional to “just have to have it!” Sandra is a locally renowned fine artist who was recently awarded the Phyllis Goldman Encouragement for Women Award. The boutique’s displays update regularly, so visitors can return repeatedly and always see something new.

We would also like to thank everyone who attended our Summer Festival of the Creative Arts on Aug. 13. The event would not have been possible without the support of the staff and board of Willard Memorial Chapel, the vendors who brought their creations to sell, the food vendors, Bill Clark providing DJ service, and Loren Barrigar providing music for the afternoon.

Artistic Impressions can be found on Facebook. Sandra Shutter’s website is sandrashutterfineartanddesign.com. Willard Chapel’s website is willard-chapel.com. Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes can be found on Facebook at @witchywomenofthefingerlakes. You can reach the Finger Lakes Art Council at ArtCouncilFingerLakes@gmail.com.