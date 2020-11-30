 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finger Lakes Art Council: Keeping local art vibrant in a dim year
top story
FINGER LAKES ARTISTS

Finger Lakes Art Council: Keeping local art vibrant in a dim year

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown

Amanda Tallcot and Kevin Burke stand by the artwork they created at the Auburn Schine Theater as part of Operation Positive Downtown.

 Provided

This has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, especially fine and performing artists and the nonprofits that support them. The restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have limited what we were able to do this year, from hosting special events to holding board meetings in person. We want to use this opportunity to share some of the changes that we have made, plus our recent accomplishments and our goals for the future of the Finger Lakes Art Council.

In the past year plus, we presented two art festivals at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, where we were featured the work of local artists, jewelers and crafters, with special guests the Syracuse Urban Sketchers, who did live demonstrations, plus live music, raffles and refreshments.

As part of our outreach efforts, we continue to build partnerships with the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and the City of Auburn. Operation Positive Downtown was a collaboration of local professional and student artists and business owners that displayed artwork with positive messages in the windows of downtown businesses from April through June. FLAC was able to pay the artists a small stipend to thank them and to help cover the cost of their materials.

We brought awareness to and supported Blake Studio & Art Gallery by promoting successful First Friday events, where the work of FLAC members and friends were displayed. We so appreciated Blake’s efforts, and we are very sad about the gallery’s subsequent closing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

FLAC also collaborated with and judged the city’s Summer Sizzlin’ chalk art competition and the downtown holiday window decorating contest. This year, the Window Wonderland Walk will be online, and we invite the public to help select the top three winners by voting on auburnpub.com Dec. 7-17.

In our efforts to help build a network of local artists, we invited members of the Skaneateles and Marcellus Art Guild and the Cayuga County Arts Council to our meetings, sharing information and supporting each other’s workshops and programs.

FLAC supported participation in the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center this past summer, with free opportunities for artists, makers and growers to sell their work and products. FLAC also spread the word that local businesses, including Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Café 108, Reuse Refuge, Octane Social House and others, feature local artists to display and sell their work.

To help FLAC to operate more efficiently and effectively, we updated our bylaws and we are currently developing a new website. AHS honors student Jenna Sliwka is helping us with this project. The site will be a valuable tool where artists, writers and musicians can find opportunities, resources and events.

For the future, we plan to establish a membership program that will offer enhanced listings on our website and other benefits. The reasonable membership fees will allow us to purchase art supplies for after-school programs and individual artists, and for a new FLAC scholarship program.

FLAC board member Christine Alexander, the art and marketing facilitator at the Innovation Tech High School in Syracuse, has selected four of her students to design a new logo for FLAC. This is another example of how FLAC can mentor and collaborate with emerging & student artists.

Our current board members are Jesse Kline, Joe Sarnicola, Sandy Shutter, Carol Colvin, Kasha Fletcher, Christine Alexander and Stefanie Corey. We are grateful to The Citizen for providing us with space for this column every month, which allows us to feature local creatives and to promote artful activities. We invite you to keep reading our column and follow us on Facebook. Thank you, and enjoy the holiday season!

Jesse Kline is president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, and Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the council board. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three
Lifestyles

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three

  • Updated

One warm summer’s day in 1974, when I was a college kid interning as a cub reporter at what was then known as the Auburn Citizen-Advertiser, I left the paper’s new building on Dill Street in downtown Auburn and walked three blocks to the City Hall on South Street to cover a meeting of the City Council — or, to be technically accurate, the Auburn Urban Renewal Agency, or AURA, which was an offshoot of the council.

Watch Now: Related Video

Giroir: This is how we get out of the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News