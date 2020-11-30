Finger Lakes Art Council: Keeping local art vibrant in a dim year

This has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, especially fine and performing artists and the nonprofits that support them. The restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have limited what we were able to do this year, from hosting special events to holding board meetings in person. We want to use this opportunity to share some of the changes that we have made, plus our recent accomplishments and our goals for the future of the Finger Lakes Art Council.
In the past year plus, we presented two art festivals at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, where we were featured the work of local artists, jewelers and crafters, with special guests the Syracuse Urban Sketchers, who did live demonstrations, plus live music, raffles and refreshments.
As part of our outreach efforts, we continue to build partnerships with the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and the City of Auburn. Operation Positive Downtown was a collaboration of local professional and student artists and business owners that displayed artwork with positive messages in the windows of downtown businesses from April through June. FLAC was able to pay the artists a small stipend to thank them and to help cover the cost of their materials.
We brought awareness to and supported Blake Studio & Art Gallery by promoting successful First Friday events, where the work of FLAC members and friends were displayed. We so appreciated Blake’s efforts, and we are very sad about the gallery’s subsequent closing.
FLAC also collaborated with and judged the city’s Summer Sizzlin’ chalk art competition and the downtown holiday window decorating contest. This year, the Window Wonderland Walk will be online, and we invite the public to help select the top three winners by voting on auburnpub.com Dec. 7-17.
In our efforts to help build a network of local artists, we invited members of the Skaneateles and Marcellus Art Guild and the Cayuga County Arts Council to our meetings, sharing information and supporting each other’s workshops and programs.
FLAC supported participation in the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center this past summer, with free opportunities for artists, makers and growers to sell their work and products. FLAC also spread the word that local businesses, including Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Café 108, Reuse Refuge, Octane Social House and others, feature local artists to display and sell their work.
To help FLAC to operate more efficiently and effectively, we updated our bylaws and we are currently developing a new website. AHS honors student Jenna Sliwka is helping us with this project. The site will be a valuable tool where artists, writers and musicians can find opportunities, resources and events.
For the future, we plan to establish a membership program that will offer enhanced listings on our website and other benefits. The reasonable membership fees will allow us to purchase art supplies for after-school programs and individual artists, and for a new FLAC scholarship program.
FLAC board member Christine Alexander, the art and marketing facilitator at the Innovation Tech High School in Syracuse, has selected four of her students to design a new logo for FLAC. This is another example of how FLAC can mentor and collaborate with emerging & student artists.
Our current board members are Jesse Kline, Joe Sarnicola, Sandy Shutter, Carol Colvin, Kasha Fletcher, Christine Alexander and Stefanie Corey. We are grateful to The Citizen for providing us with space for this column every month, which allows us to feature local creatives and to promote artful activities. We invite you to keep reading our column and follow us on Facebook. Thank you, and enjoy the holiday season!
Jesse Kline is president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, and Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the council board. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.
