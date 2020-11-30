Finger Lakes Art Council: Keeping local art vibrant in a dim year

To help FLAC to operate more efficiently and effectively, we updated our bylaws and we are currently developing a new website. AHS honors student Jenna Sliwka is helping us with this project. The site will be a valuable tool where artists, writers and musicians can find opportunities, resources and events.

For the future, we plan to establish a membership program that will offer enhanced listings on our website and other benefits. The reasonable membership fees will allow us to purchase art supplies for after-school programs and individual artists, and for a new FLAC scholarship program.

FLAC board member Christine Alexander, the art and marketing facilitator at the Innovation Tech High School in Syracuse, has selected four of her students to design a new logo for FLAC. This is another example of how FLAC can mentor and collaborate with emerging & student artists.

Our current board members are Jesse Kline, Joe Sarnicola, Sandy Shutter, Carol Colvin, Kasha Fletcher, Christine Alexander and Stefanie Corey. We are grateful to The Citizen for providing us with space for this column every month, which allows us to feature local creatives and to promote artful activities. We invite you to keep reading our column and follow us on Facebook. Thank you, and enjoy the holiday season!

Jesse Kline is president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, and Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the council board. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

