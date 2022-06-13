Finger Lakes Art Council: Local psychedelic band releases sixth album

Kim Draheim remembers seeing The Beatles’ first appearance on Ed Sullivan back in February 1964.

“I knew that was what I wanted to do. I signed up for guitar lessons the next day,” he said.

Eventually he formed a band, Uptown Dogfood, with Joe Sarofeen on drums. Sarofeen, who comes from a very musical family, said one of his uncles played the drums and invited him to sit behind his kit. After that, he started taking lessons from Dick Howard.

What does that have to do with now? Well, Kim and Joe are both members of the Infrared Radiation Orchestra, a band that has recently released its sixth CD, “The Infrared Radiation Orchestra’s Message to the Youth of America.” A bonus CD was given to people who had preordered the CD (full disclosure: I was one of those lucky people). After a few unexpected personnel changes, the current lineup also features Jon Arliss on bass and H. Elizabeth (Heidi) Alcott on vocals and playing the theremin.

“We recorded in a home studio, and our former bass player (Richard Terry) produced the CD for us," Draheim said. "Stan Merrill did our back cover photo and some other graphics. We are actually making an updated version of the CD.”

Although Sarofeen had stepped back from playing music for almost 30 years, he said, Draheim never did. He arranges the songs they play, describing even covers they play as almost originals, because they are so creatively arranged.

"We are a loud band,” he said, “but not anywhere near as when we were younger.”

Sarofeen added, “When you come out to see us, it’s not just the music, it’s a show. A spectacle of light and sound. Our ‘Psych Medley’ is worth listening to.”

The "Psych Medley" includes outer-space related songs like “2,000 Light Years from Home” by the Rolling Stones, “Third Stone from the Sun” by Jimi Hendrix and “Interstellar Overdrive,” by Pink Floyd, and usually closing with “Eight Miles High” by the Birds.

Getting back to the release of the new CD, it was not without its share of problems and delays, COVID-19 being a big one, and different mixes of the songs and personnel changes added to that. Draheim included notes to go with the CD to explain the stories behind some of the songs. He eventually started out this way: “I have no idea which version of the album you have. These notes will work for whichever version that is ... more or less.”

“The Infrared Radiation Orchestra’s Message to the Youth of America” may be ordered directly from Kim Draheim at Ked0917@aol.com for $10. The bonus CD is available for an additional $5. Follow the group on Facebook for news and schedules of upcoming performances.

We are also looking forward to seeing everyone at the Summer Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Willard Memorial Chapel. This is an extension of the Founder’s Day celebration in Auburn. In addition to many art vendors selling their creations, there will be pizza fritte and cotton candy by the Cultural Italian American Organization of Cayuga County, a chicken barbecue sponsored by the SCAT Van, sewing demonstrations by Sew What, tours of the chapel and a concert by Loren Barrigar.

Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council, and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

