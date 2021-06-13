Finger Lakes Art Council: Mary Pasqua Waldron's many talents

Mary Pasqua Waldron, who has experience in a variety of dance styles, musical theater, yoga and personal training, explained why she recently added a meditation podcast to her mix of services. “I created ‘Empowered Living’ because I want people to live their best lives, and to be the person they wish to be. The podcast developed because of the quarantine. I had less work and more spare time, and I knew people were hurting. Meditation helps us to reset our lives and come to peace with ourselves.”
The podcast comes our twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The Monday segment is a guided meditation, and the Friday segment is called “Free Thinking,” a brief message on a topic to inspire listeners to take time for introspection.
Before the launch Mary listened to many different podcasts, and she researched and learned about the technology and the different platforms. She eventually chose an app called Anchor.
“Anchor gives me a lot of analytic and demographic information, plus it provides editing tools and allows me to incorporate background music. I’ve been practicing yoga for 20 years, but I have been leaning more toward the spiritual side the past few years. I want other people to find their own paths, and I thought the podcast would help me reach a wider audience. I want to inspire other people, who will then inspire others.”
Mary started taking dance lessons when she was 3 years old, but it was not because she had showed an interest or ability. When she was born the tendons in her legs were too short, so the pediatrician suggested that her mother enroll her in dance class. “I was not naturally flexible,” Mary explained, “I have really had to work at it.”
Meditation as a component of or supplement to the arts, whether dance, visual arts or writing, is not a new concept, and many experts in the field encourage it to inspire artists. The Rubin Museum of Art in New York City teaches that the practice of meditation can deepen an understanding and appreciation of the arts. They have developed a four-stage process for viewing artwork that is inspired by the meditation practice called “mindfulness.” 1. Let all distractions fall away. 2. Observe your reaction to the artwork. 3. Take in the details. 4. Repeat with another artwork and take your time.
The museum also promotes that idea that meditation can help artists to become better creators because “A consistent meditation practice infuses and informs everything in life.”
Farnoosh Brock, a business and leadership coach, says, “Without a simple meditation practice, you are not tapping into your full creative juices.” Orna Ross, author of “Inspiration Meditation: A Guide for Writers, Artists, and Everyone,” says, “When we take time to meditate, a shift happens within. Our consciousness expands, our awareness deepens ... and we can experience the power of all true art and science.”
Mary Pasqua Waldron’s “Empowered Living” can be found on many platforms, including Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
