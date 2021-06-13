Finger Lakes Art Council: Mary Pasqua Waldron's many talents

Mary Pasqua Waldron, who has experience in a variety of dance styles, musical theater, yoga and personal training, explained why she recently added a meditation podcast to her mix of services. “I created ‘Empowered Living’ because I want people to live their best lives, and to be the person they wish to be. The podcast developed because of the quarantine. I had less work and more spare time, and I knew people were hurting. Meditation helps us to reset our lives and come to peace with ourselves.”

The podcast comes our twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The Monday segment is a guided meditation, and the Friday segment is called “Free Thinking,” a brief message on a topic to inspire listeners to take time for introspection.

Before the launch Mary listened to many different podcasts, and she researched and learned about the technology and the different platforms. She eventually chose an app called Anchor.

“Anchor gives me a lot of analytic and demographic information, plus it provides editing tools and allows me to incorporate background music. I’ve been practicing yoga for 20 years, but I have been leaning more toward the spiritual side the past few years. I want other people to find their own paths, and I thought the podcast would help me reach a wider audience. I want to inspire other people, who will then inspire others.”