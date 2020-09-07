Finger Lakes Art Council: Meet watercolor artist Christy Lemp

Pulling her inspiration from nature, watercolor artist Christy Lemp believes, “The child that loved the outdoors lives on in my heart every day.”
Growing up, she spent most of her days outside, exploring nearby creeks, ponds and parks, further fostering her deep love of nature, and she has always loved to draw and paint. As a young child without proper sketchbooks, she would raid her dad's closet and confiscate the white cardboard lining under his dry-cleaned shirts. Then, Christy would spend hours sketching her visual memories of the day from her collected treasures of acorns, pine cones, leaves and flowers.
Fast-forward to adulthood. Christy’s watercolor painting career began later in life, after raising three active boys. Her creative urge kept simmering, and she was always hoping to someday have more time to devote to her art. Later, with her husband's support, Christy left her job and threw herself into painting. She took workshops with artists whose style she admired, and spent hours practicing spontaneous watercolor techniques. Within a year she participated in her first art show at Hoopes Park, near where she grew up, selling a few framed paintings and note cards. As her artistic skills continued to evolve, she sold more of her work at art fairs and started building a following.
Customers often buy or commission her artwork for profound personal and emotional reasons. Christy said, “The hummingbirds, cardinals and foxes sometimes represent a loved one's spirit animal. Other images portray hope, sympathy or a fond memory.”
She now exhibits her work in galleries and teaches workshops locally, and art fairs continue to increase her exposure. Local art guilds started asking her to do demonstrations and workshops, and people asked if she offered art lessons. “Teaching,” Christy said, "is a win-win because, while I love to paint, it is a solitary activity and I like to be around people. I get new ideas and energy from teaching and I get inspired by my students as well.”
Christy has given workshops at the Schweinfurth Art Center, Imagine Gallery in Skaneateles, the Seymour Public Library and several art guilds in the area. To further her artistic training, she took a design class at Syracuse University and illustration and drawing classes at Onondaga Community College. She’s also taken lessons from fellow local artists Peggy Manring, Gary Trento and Richard Williams. Her turning point workshop was a week-long immersive class with Mel Stabin at the Hudson River Valley Art Workshops.
She currently describes her artwork as, “Colorful, loose, splashy and spontaneous. Watercolors are the perfect medium for me to capture the energy of nature and wildlife. I love the drips and flow, spatters of paint, and the surprise directions of a painting by letting the pigments respond to the paper and water. My artwork keeps evolving. I’ve been experimenting with watercolor inks and gouache to add some extra color, brightness, layering and punch to my paintings after taking a workshop with Hudson, N.Y., artist Helen Dealtry.”
Christy has also strategically fostered creative community partnerships to showcase her work and talents, and gain exposure, clients and students. She said, “After first vending at Dickman Farms' Va Va Bloom Garden Show, they asked me to demonstrate doing watercolors the following years. People love to watch the process. That generated interest in taking my art classes and selling my work. At Imagine Gallery, I display prints, note cards and original paintings, and have done demos and workshops there as well.” She has also partnered with Seymour Library to offer garden demos, a workshop and a video for its garden painting series.
When asked about her inspirations, Christy shared, “I lay awake some nights with ideas and inspirations flooding my brain. I follow artists on Instagram and you can really go down the rabbit hole seeing all the different styles and mediums. In the end you simply must paint a lot to find your own voice.”
Christy is launching her new website, christylempwatercolors.com, in September. Follow her art journey and process on Instagram at instagram.com/christylempwatercolors.
Jesse Kline is president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, leading public art mosaic installations. She also is a creative consultant working with commercial and residential design clients. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.
