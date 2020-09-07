Finger Lakes Art Council: Meet watercolor artist Christy Lemp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pulling her inspiration from nature, watercolor artist Christy Lemp believes, “The child that loved the outdoors lives on in my heart every day.”

Growing up, she spent most of her days outside, exploring nearby creeks, ponds and parks, further fostering her deep love of nature, and she has always loved to draw and paint. As a young child without proper sketchbooks, she would raid her dad's closet and confiscate the white cardboard lining under his dry-cleaned shirts. Then, Christy would spend hours sketching her visual memories of the day from her collected treasures of acorns, pine cones, leaves and flowers.

Fast-forward to adulthood. Christy’s watercolor painting career began later in life, after raising three active boys. Her creative urge kept simmering, and she was always hoping to someday have more time to devote to her art. Later, with her husband's support, Christy left her job and threw herself into painting. She took workshops with artists whose style she admired, and spent hours practicing spontaneous watercolor techniques. Within a year she participated in her first art show at Hoopes Park, near where she grew up, selling a few framed paintings and note cards. As her artistic skills continued to evolve, she sold more of her work at art fairs and started building a following.