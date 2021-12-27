Finger Lakes Art Council: New arts center coming to King Ferry

Meg Goloub became the newest board member of the Finger Lakes Art Council earlier this month. You may have tasted one of her amazing gingerbread cookies, or seen her selling raffle tickets at our most recent event, the Holiday Festival of the Arts at Willard Chapel Dec. 11 and 12. She and her husband, Ivan, were an integral part of making the event successful.

Goloub was attracted to join FLAC’s board after we invited her to a meeting as a CEDA representative. “The work that FLAC does in the community aligns with my own interests and beliefs about how important art is in the community,” she said, noting that becoming a board member seemed like a good fit with her background and that the timing was right.

Art is not new to Goloub, as she is an artist herself. She has a BFA in painting and states she has always done creative things. “Everything from crafts, photography (to) baking; really anything I can dig my fingers into,” she said.

You can even find some of her edible creations with a hashtag she created, #cayugalakebakes.

The Goloubs are opening Northville Arts Center in King Ferry next year.

“In addition to that,” she said, “we are focusing on adolescent, teen and adult programming for craft and fine art. For the kids, it’s about exposing them to various mediums.”

She stressed that for them it is about getting people from their community into the building to explore their creativity, even if it means getting a little dirty.

For adults they will also offer open studio nights, as well as craft and painting classes.

“For studio night, it's about an interactive space within the community,” she said.

Eventually they even hope to bring in figure models. Although they have not yet determined the entire curriculum, they know that it will revolve around painting, fiber and paper craft. Ivan Goloub has experience with fiber craft and Meg has experience with paper craft, and they are both painters.

They plan to expand their offerings based on what the community would like. The classes they offer will be for experience levels beginner to advanced. Goloub says that Northville is a community center with creativity as its focus.

With Northville opening in the spring, Goloub said it made sense to overlap her involvement in community art programs.

“Community programs, particularly those focused on the arts rely on a strong network of individuals, resources and community support," she said. "When we all work together, we create a stronger environment for the arts to flourish.”

Not only does her work at CEDA focus on small business development; she also volunteers with SCORE. Goloub states these will help her be an effective board member for FLAC to help develop its programming and meet its goals as an organization.

Northville Arts Center is located at 999 NY-34B, King Ferry. The center’s soft open is planned for April 2022.

FLAC will be meeting with the staff of Willard Memorial Chapel to plan our next event, which should be in the spring or early summer. Thank you for all your support of the arts!

Kat Alexander is an artist, owner of Everything Greener and treasurer of the Finger Lakes Art Council. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

