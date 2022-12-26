Finger Lakes Art Council: New goals, new faces for new year

At the end-of-the-year meeting of the Finger Lakes Art Council, which we held Dec. 7, we discussed some of our plans for 2023. We also added two new board members and thanked Sandy Shutter for her years of service. She was a founding member of FLAC. Her term of office has expired, but she will remain an active and important part of our team.

One of the major projects we have planned for the new year is a complete overhaul of our website. We are working with a couple of designers who will help us to make it a useful resource for artists, musicians and other creatives to find places to perform, sell or display their work. It will also contain links to other sites that promote artistic events in the area.

We also recently agreed maintain the Auburn Public Art Trail website, which is a self-guided art walk through Downtown Auburn that highlights over a dozen public art pieces, including signature community mosaics, murals, and sculptures. By putting local artists and their work “on the map” we give them credit for their accomplishments and promote what they do. The goal is to foster an appreciation for local art among residents and visitors alike and encourage more public art displays in the future.

We intend to continue hosting art festivals or similar events. In the past we have held them at the Presbyterian Retreat and Event Center on South Street in Auburn and Willard Memorial Chapel on Nelson Street in Auburn. In 2023 we may be adding a new site, the Northville Art Center in King Ferry. This is a building that is owned by Meg Goloub, one of our board members. Although currently under renovation, she has hosted a few small events, and plans for it to be a learning and sharing space in the community through classes and weekly gatherings. It will also be available for birthday parties, showers and family get-togethers.

We will also continue to build and to be part of a network of local and regional art councils and organizations. We believe this effort will build a vibrant and successful artistic environment.

And now a little information about our new board members. We value the talent and experience they will be contributing to FLAC.

Sydney Fischer is currently the tour, wedding and marketing coordinator at the Willard Memorial Chapel historic site. She also works at Moro’s Table in Auburn and Moro’s Kitchen in Skaneateles. When she is not working, she is passionate about reading, music and painting landscapes, as well as pet portraits.

This is the first board Sydney has joined. As an improving artist herself, she truly believes in the Finger Lakes Art Council’s mission of promoting and advocating for local talent.

Todd Tanner is employed as a supervisor at Mackenzie-Childs and is also a busy photographer. His work may be seen on the Facebook group, “You know you're in Auburn New York if ...” as well as the Auburn postcard project. We welcome Todd's experience as a Facebook marketer.

And, for next year, our three officers will be returning: Joe Sarnicola president; Beth Miller, secretary; and Kat Alexander, treasurer.