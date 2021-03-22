Finger Lakes Art Council: New logo designed by aspiring student artist

The idea for involving students in creating a new Finger Lakes Art Council logo all started at a Marketing & Careers class taught by Christine Alexander, who is also a FLAC board member. Innovation Tech High School at OCM BOCES is a Project Based Learning school that provides authentic opportunities of learning through meaningful collaboration.
For Christine’s 16-year old student Luka Galle, this was the first logo project of its kind. Christine and I led Luka through a brainstorming session discussing concepts, ideas, colors and styles. With intense research and numerous draft sketches, Luka was able to tie both fine and performing arts together with musical instruments, paint brushes, dancers and more.
Luka said the chosen color palette is reflective of what is found in nature, inspired by the beauty of the Finger Lakes. She drew the design free-hand, then recreated it again in Illustrator, an Adobe Creative Suite program, which she learned to utilize very quickly. The design also passed through several peer critiques to gain more feedback. The final product is fresh, creative and embodies the multimedia arts scope FLAC represents. We deeply thank Luka and Christine for their time and talents, and to all that helped shape the design and process.
Next up for FLAC is unveiling our new website, which Auburn High School student Jenna Sliwka has been helping with the design and layout. Plus, she’s building a database of artists, musicians and creatives to share as a public resource, and connect the fine and performing arts dots.
Moondog’s Lounge shines on
Auburn’s beloved premiere live music venue Moondog’s Lounge decided to close after Thanksgiving due to rising COVID cases. Yet while closed, they still continued to offer live music performances via Facebook Live streams. We did a Q & A with owner Lynn Varley to better understand and share information about the venue’s current status and future plans.
Q: What have been some of the challenges of switching to a streaming platform to offer live music performances?
A: One of our biggest challenges is being able to reach viewers and encourage them to watch our shows and donate towards expenses. Both musicians and Moondog's have been losing potential income for a long time. We understand it’s not the same as watching on a screen, but we felt we had to close for safety concerns. Also, live streaming can be a struggle technically. Sometimes the internet connection isn't working well, or the sound quality doesn't come through clearly and there’s a delay.
Q: What is your streaming schedule for the rest of March?
A: On March 27 is Kay Miracle. All performances are Saturdays at 7 p.m. and last an hour or two. The Cayuga County Arts Council contacted us and offered to partner and support our performing musicians. They are paying the musician fees, and Moondog's provides the stage, sound and livestream. We are honored and thankful to the Cayuga County Arts Council for sponsoring our March music series.
Q: When do you foresee reopening?
A: The plan is to reopen in April with our previous "reservation model" on Saturday nights. We will start off one night a week, to ensure people are comfortable back in the space, and then add more nights from there. Doors will open an hour before the music, and bands will play a two-hour straight set. With warmer weather we will use the patio for added seating and keep the doors open.
Q: Tell us about Music United Foundation’s idea to assist the cause?
A: Jane Stebbins-Skowron and the foundation are running a GoFundMe so we can continue supporting the local music scene. As an incentive, for every $10 dollars donated, they will receive a ticket to win a Vizio 65-inch smart TV. The more you donate, the more opportunities to win. Donation checks can also be sent to: Music United Foundation, 212 N. Seward Ave, Auburn, NY 13021. Note Moondog's Benefit on the check and your name will be entered in the drawing. Tickets for the drawing will also be available at Speno Music in Auburn. The contest runs from now until May 1, at which time we will pull the winner live on Facebook at Moondog's Lounge.
Q: Last closing thoughts to leave us with?
A: I am beyond humbled and grateful for the exceptional community that supports Moondog's Lounge. Moondog's Lounge will persevere and give back to the community the way it gave to us. Music unites us all, and when people can gather together to appreciate the sounds, it becomes a universal language. We truly miss interacting with our loyal patrons and customers, and look forward to a future of love, peace, happiness and a whole lot of music!
Jesse Kline is secretary of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, leading public art mosaic installations. She also is a creative consultant working with commercial and residential design clients.