Finger Lakes Art Council: New logo designed by aspiring student artist

Q: When do you foresee reopening?

A: The plan is to reopen in April with our previous "reservation model" on Saturday nights. We will start off one night a week, to ensure people are comfortable back in the space, and then add more nights from there. Doors will open an hour before the music, and bands will play a two-hour straight set. With warmer weather we will use the patio for added seating and keep the doors open.

Q: Tell us about Music United Foundation’s idea to assist the cause?

A: Jane Stebbins-Skowron and the foundation are running a GoFundMe so we can continue supporting the local music scene. As an incentive, for every $10 dollars donated, they will receive a ticket to win a Vizio 65-inch smart TV. The more you donate, the more opportunities to win. Donation checks can also be sent to: Music United Foundation, 212 N. Seward Ave, Auburn, NY 13021. Note Moondog's Benefit on the check and your name will be entered in the drawing. Tickets for the drawing will also be available at Speno Music in Auburn. The contest runs from now until May 1, at which time we will pull the winner live on Facebook at Moondog's Lounge.

Q: Last closing thoughts to leave us with?

A: I am beyond humbled and grateful for the exceptional community that supports Moondog's Lounge. Moondog's Lounge will persevere and give back to the community the way it gave to us. Music unites us all, and when people can gather together to appreciate the sounds, it becomes a universal language. We truly miss interacting with our loyal patrons and customers, and look forward to a future of love, peace, happiness and a whole lot of music!

Jesse Kline is secretary of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn, leading public art mosaic installations. She also is a creative consultant working with commercial and residential design clients.

