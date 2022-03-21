Finger Lakes Art Council: New market filling a need

The mission of the Finger Lakes Arts Council is “to create an environment that supports, fosters, provides, and promotes inclusive arts programming.” We try to achieve this in various ways. Sometimes we host events in collaboration with vendors and partners, such as our Holiday Festival of the Arts, which was held in December at Willard Memorial Chapel.

We also promote the work of local artists and other creatives by featuring them in this monthly column. We are very grateful to David Wilcox and The Citizen for this wonderful platform. This month we want to support The Creative Arts Market, which is a project of First Presbyterian Church at their Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center, 112 South St., in Auburn. The Creative Arts Market will be held every second and forth Saturday until June from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Catherine Byrne, a retreat center volunteer, said, “We were looking for creative ways to get people out and about. Pastor Banu (Moore) suggested having a regular arts fair here.” The building can accommodate up to 25 vendors. One room is set aside for Logos Creations, which features items created or donated by church members. This room also offers religious themed items, which Catherine said can be hard to find in Auburn.

The PERC was originally the home of Theodore Case the inventor of sound on film. The 1930s era building is a beautiful venue for hosting art events. Case eventually donated the mansion to the City of Auburn. In 1946 they sold it to the Carmelite Fathers, who used it as a monastery and later has a home for mentally disabled people. That later changed to helping mentally disabled veterans, which grew into a service that we now know as Unity House. In 2016, the church established the building as the PERC.

Pastor Banu Moore said there will be themes for the events, musicians are scheduled to perform, and free lunches will be provided for vendors. “As long as we have space, we want to support our community artisans.” There is no charge for the vendors, but donations of 10% of sales or love offerings are appreciated. For more information, contact the church at 315-252-3861 or E-mail: fpcauburn@protonmail.com.

We would also like to congratulate FLAC board member Sandy Shutter as she celebrates the first anniversary of Artistic Impressions, her retail boutique gallery and studio workshop, located in the Willard Memorial Chapel building at 17 Nelson Street.

The city of Auburn and the Downtown Auburn BID will be presenting the Fifth Annual Sizzlin’ Summer Kickoff, Saturday, June 25, from 5:00 to 10:00 PM. This event will be spread out across Exchange Street, Lincoln Street, the Equal Rights Heritage Center, and downtown Auburn. Portions of the area will be closed to traffic. According to their press release, “there will be artisans and craft vendors, food and beverage sales, plus live music performances.”

To register as a vendor or a performer or for more information, contact Kim Bauso at (315) 255-4737 or email kbauso@auburnny.gov.

Let's get out support the arts and enjoy this great community!

Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council, and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

