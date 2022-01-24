Finger Lakes Art Council: New memoir a catharsis for author

Frances C. Hansen is a skilled stained glass artist, she makes designer-quality clothing for children and infants, she is a photographer, and she has published stories in articles in The Old Schoolhouse, Brain and Life and The American Journal of Nursing. Adding to that list, she has a degree in graphic design, and she is both a registered nurse and a certified legal nurse consultant.

But this article is about Fran’s newest project: She recently published “Dancing Under Evergreens," a memoir about caring for her husband as he suffered from PTSD, multiple sclerosis and the effects of being exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam.

In a chapter titled “Night of Fear,” Fran describes one of the earliest episodes of her husband Phil’s struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. He thought he was back in Vietnam, surrounded by enemy forces. Fran was eight months pregnant with her first child, and she was driving. Her brother-in-law, who was also in the car, had persuaded Phil to let Fran drive.

Quoting from the book, “At that moment, to him the cornfield was elephant grass in the jungle, and we were in a jeep surrounded by the enemy. ... The trees along the road blackened. Their branches lured us like groping tentacles, pulling us closer to the tall grass where Phil believed the enemy was. The dank smell of Autumn leaves hung in the air.”

Fran described her reason for writing the book, a process that began around the turn of the new century, not long after her husband’s death in March 1999. “Writing the book had a cathartic effect. At one time we were homeless with three kids, and everything was going haywire. I started writing as a form of therapy. Eventually I had 25 chapters.”

There were three children in the family with little money, relying on food pantries as they lived in a one-room cabin. In addition to caring for her now totally dependent husband, Fran homeschooled her children. Complicating the situation were frequent visits from therapists and aides, and trips to hospitals and clinics.

Writing has always been a part of Fran’s life. On her website she posted, “I have always loved to write. It began with ninth grade essays about ‘My Mother’s Old Shoes,’ and the time I mistakenly ate mothballs in March. Stories about walking barefooted in the cemetery and my pet, Bozo, always came back to me with good grades. I had found a place where my imagination could take me to expound on real life experiences.”

Fran also explained the significance of the title, written in the closing passage of the book: “Somewhere between Hartwick and Oneonta, evergreen trees grow thick upon the hills. (Phil) pulls the car over, looks at me and smiles. ‘Are you ready?’

He cranks up the radio, gets out of the car and opens my door. He slips his arm around my waist. We move to the music while the evergreens look on.”

Fran’s book became published after she researched various publishers and modes of publication. She finally settled on Book Locker Press. “Dancing Under Evergreens” is available through Amazon and may also be ordered directly from the publisher. An e-book version is expected to be available soon.

More information is available at Fran’s website, 1pagekeeper.com, which includes a contact page and a link to Amazon to purchase the book. Her email address is pagekeeper1@gmail.com.

Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council, and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

