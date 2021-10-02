Finger Lakes Art Council: Newest member makes natural products in Auburn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kat hopes to have a storefront some day, or a consignment arrangement with other small business owners who sell similar but noncompeting products, which she hopes would benefit both the owners and the public. She is also a wedding officiant, and is legally ordained to officiate marriages, vow renewals, invocations and other religious ceremonies in New York state.

Kat made her first public appearance as a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council at the 2021 CNY TomatoFest, and we really appreciated her presence and support. We would also like to thank everyone who stopped to visit our table.

More information about Kat and her products and services may be found on her Facebook page, listed as “Everything is Greener,” or by contacting her at chosenpassions@yahoo.com or (315) 751-2921.

Speaking of TomatoFest, we brought several of our historic wooden figures, which attracted a lot of attention. By the time this article is published, more of our figures will have been part of the October First Friday event in Seneca Falls. We were invited to participate by Jody Brown, the owner of Wholly Education at 4 State St. The theme of that day was Seneca Falls history, so we sent the figures of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott and Sojourner Truth, who each has a connection to Seneca Falls and the women’s rights movement.