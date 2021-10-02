Finger Lakes Art Council: Newest member makes natural products in Auburn

The Finger Lakes Art Council is pleased to introduce our newest board member, Kat Alexander, the owner of Everything Greener Home & Health Solutions. Kat makes personal care and cleaning products that are 100% natural, right here in Auburn.
Kat did not originally intend to go into business. She started out making products that she knew would be safe for her children to use, and safe to be used in her home.
“I couldn’t make small batches,” she said, “so I started making gift baskets for family and friends. Their response was so good, they told me I should start selling them to the public. And that’s how my business got started.”
Kat buys her basic ingredients from several reputable online suppliers, and she uses organic materials as often as she can while keeping product price in mind. Trying to also keep her products environmentally friendly, she uses glass, recyclable or compostable containers.
Using a space in her home kitchen as “her laboratory on ‘make day,’” Kat creates skin moisturizers and other personal care products, as well as blends of essential oils that are nontoxic alternatives to toxic pesticides. She also has a product that she calls “stinky spray,” because “it covers bad odors and cleans just about everything. I tried six different recipes, and this one hit the target.”
Kat hopes to have a storefront some day, or a consignment arrangement with other small business owners who sell similar but noncompeting products, which she hopes would benefit both the owners and the public. She is also a wedding officiant, and is legally ordained to officiate marriages, vow renewals, invocations and other religious ceremonies in New York state.
Kat made her first public appearance as a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council at the 2021 CNY TomatoFest, and we really appreciated her presence and support. We would also like to thank everyone who stopped to visit our table.
More information about Kat and her products and services may be found on her Facebook page, listed as “Everything is Greener,” or by contacting her at chosenpassions@yahoo.com or (315) 751-2921.
Speaking of TomatoFest, we brought several of our historic wooden figures, which attracted a lot of attention. By the time this article is published, more of our figures will have been part of the October First Friday event in Seneca Falls. We were invited to participate by Jody Brown, the owner of Wholly Education at 4 State St. The theme of that day was Seneca Falls history, so we sent the figures of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Lucretia Mott and Sojourner Truth, who each has a connection to Seneca Falls and the women’s rights movement.
According to Brown’s Facebook page, “Wholly Education is dedicated to nourishing your body, mind and spirit. Services include wedding officiant, pregnancy/health coaching, light therapy, reiki, meditation and women's retreats." Thank you, Ms. Brown, for this opportunity.
In our efforts to give the wooden figures more public presence, we are open to lending them for civic events, especially those that emphasize local history or local connections to the history of the figures. We have a brochure that provides a brief biography of each of the figures. We are still working to preserve and restore the figures, so if any readers would like to help us, please contact us at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or through our Facebook page.
Thank you for all your support for the arts!
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.