Finger Lakes Art Council: Recent Auburn grad hopes to teach art

The Finger Lakes Art Council has decided that in addition to writing about local artists, we will now include writers and musicians. Many creative individuals live in Auburn and Cayuga County, and we want to draw attention to their work. This month we selected Ashley Mohan, who recently graduated from Auburn High School in what can be described as a most unusual school year. She was interviewed by Kasha Fletcher, a member of the council board and an art teacher at Auburn Junior High School.
“I really enjoy creating landscapes and realistic portraits,” Ashely said. “The media I am using the most right now are acrylic paints and chalk or soft pastels.”
She first acquired an interest in art when she was in middle school, and in the few years since then, her work has been shown locally at the "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center, but she has also received recognition from a Scholastic Art competition. In the 2019-2020 season she won a gold key award for digital art, as well as three honorable mentions.
Ashley credits Cari Parkman and Kim Bunce as two high school art teachers who inspired and encouraged her. Allowing for modifications due to the coronavirus, she plans to attend Cayuga Community College in the fall as a fine arts major.
“My hope is that when I complete CCC, I will be attending the Savannah College of Art and Design and continue with fine art," she said. "I am hoping to be an art professor at the college level.”
The Finger Lakes Art Council would also like to point out the work of local artists as part of Operation Positive. Auburn is all about partnerships, and the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and Finger Lakes Art Council decorated the windows of downtown businesses with positive messaging to lift spirits during the “pause.” Take a tour and check out all the painted windows and heartfelt displays. Locations included Sheps Brewing Co., Sherlock Homes, Next Chapter Brewpub, Provisions by Pure, the Auburn Schine Theater, East Hill Medical Center, Hairlooms, Nick's Ride 4 Friends, A.T. Walley & Co., Octane Social House and Octane's Inferno, and The Liberty Store.
Many thanks to our community artists and students for helping create the installations: Sandy Shutter, Jesse Kline, Maureen McEvers, Kevin Burke, Amanda Tallcot, Dawn Jordan, Sally Stormon, Kasha Fletcher, Stefanie Corey, Katie MacIntyre and family, Arthur the Artist, Tony Clubine, Amanda Mucedola and family, Rina Hernandez and family, and students Rylee Sheehan, Mitchell Homick, Taryn Yeomans and Alexia Sherwood.
And the Auburn Downtown Saturday Market is a free opportunity for artists to show and sell their work with no ongoing commitment. Artists and vendors may choose to attend one date or the whole summer. The market features farm and food producers, food trucks, artist vending, various Taste NY products and more. Please come and shop for products such as meat, cheese, eggs, vegetables, fruit, honey, jelly, baked goods, plants, soap and some prepared food and artwork by local artists. The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 5 at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 258-9820 or email courtney@auburndowntown.org.
Kasha Fletcher, Jesse Kline and Joe Sarnicola are members of the Finger Lakes Art Council board.
