Finger Lakes Art Council: Recent Auburn grad hopes to teach art

The Finger Lakes Art Council has decided that in addition to writing about local artists, we will now include writers and musicians. Many creative individuals live in Auburn and Cayuga County, and we want to draw attention to their work. This month we selected Ashley Mohan, who recently graduated from Auburn High School in what can be described as a most unusual school year. She was interviewed by Kasha Fletcher, a member of the council board and an art teacher at Auburn Junior High School.

“I really enjoy creating landscapes and realistic portraits,” Ashely said. “The media I am using the most right now are acrylic paints and chalk or soft pastels.”

She first acquired an interest in art when she was in middle school, and in the few years since then, her work has been shown locally at the "Both Ends of the Rainbow" exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center, but she has also received recognition from a Scholastic Art competition. In the 2019-2020 season she won a gold key award for digital art, as well as three honorable mentions.

Ashley credits Cari Parkman and Kim Bunce as two high school art teachers who inspired and encouraged her. Allowing for modifications due to the coronavirus, she plans to attend Cayuga Community College in the fall as a fine arts major.