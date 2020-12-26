Finger Lakes Art Council: Rose Bell's talents are multi-faceted

At our December meeting, the Fingerlakes Art Council voted in a new slate of officers: Joe Sarnicola, president; Jesse Kline, secretary; Carol Colvin, treasurer. Several people have expressed a possible interest in joining us as members of the board, and as they do, we will announce their names here. Although 2020 prevented us from being able to host some of our regular events, we anticipate 2021 with renewed enthusiasm.

We are in the process of launching a project that will be a collaborative effort of FLAC, the Auburn Beautification Commission and the Auburn Enlarged City School District, and will feature several historical figures who have local connections. We will reveal more details in January, and we will be inviting the public to share their own stories as this project moves ahead. Please keep your eyes open for this exciting announcement!

We are always looking for new volunteers, so if you are interested, if you would like to recommend an artist, writer or musician for us to write about, or if you just want to support the arts in some way, please contact us at our new email address, artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com. We would love to hear from you.