Finger Lakes Art Council: Rose Bell's talents are multi-faceted

At our December meeting, the Fingerlakes Art Council voted in a new slate of officers: Joe Sarnicola, president; Jesse Kline, secretary; Carol Colvin, treasurer. Several people have expressed a possible interest in joining us as members of the board, and as they do, we will announce their names here. Although 2020 prevented us from being able to host some of our regular events, we anticipate 2021 with renewed enthusiasm.
We are in the process of launching a project that will be a collaborative effort of FLAC, the Auburn Beautification Commission and the Auburn Enlarged City School District, and will feature several historical figures who have local connections. We will reveal more details in January, and we will be inviting the public to share their own stories as this project moves ahead. Please keep your eyes open for this exciting announcement!
We are always looking for new volunteers, so if you are interested, if you would like to recommend an artist, writer or musician for us to write about, or if you just want to support the arts in some way, please contact us at our new email address, artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com. We would love to hear from you.
This month’s featured artist is Rose Bell, who we met at one of the few local opportunities for artists to sell their creations at the former site of Not Forgotten Antiques, owned by Frank and Jan Graham.
Rose is skilled in many artistic techniques, from making jewelry to taking photographs, and from painting on canvas to etching on glass.
“I have loved drawing from the time I was a young girl,” she said. “At first, I was just doing it as a hobby, and I would give my artwork away. That changed after I painted a picture of my friend, Darlene Wells, who was going into the Navy. When other people saw that, they started asking me to draw or paint pictures of them, too.”
Nature, the moon and wolves can be seen in several of Rose’s paintings. In addition to being a beautiful animal, the wolf is a symbol of support for people dealing with the effects of lupus. That would include Rose, who is an advocate for others like herself.
“I like to draw, I like to paint with a brush, I even like to use spray paint," Rose said, explaining that using spray paint out of a can effectively involves control of the nozzle, the amount of properly mixed paint coming out of the can and the distance from the surface to be painted. “I have gotten a lot of inspiration from Bob Ross’s paintings, and his video classes.”
Rose’s jewelry featured hand-shaped rings, often adorned with colorful stones, as well as bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. “When it comes to my jewelry,” Rose said with a laugh, “it’s all about the bling. I’m a girly girl who likes shiny things.”
Along with her many talents, Rose had to admit, “I can be my worst critic. I know we can’t reach perfection, so we just have to be courageous, whether in art or anything else in life. If you want to accomplish something, you have to aim high, but not so high that you can’t succeed. That only leads to frustration.”
Rose said her children are artistic, and she has been teaching some of her grandchildren how to draw. She hopes to find more opportunities to display and sell her work in the future. She accepts commissions for art and may be reached at rbell101712@gmail.com. She asked that you mention you heard of her work through this feature. We at FLAC thank you for any support you give to our featured artists as well.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Fingerlakes Art Council. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.