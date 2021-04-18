Finger Lakes Art Council: Support local artists for Mother's Day gifts

• Historic Grounds Coffee's new owner Shannon Branagan has enhanced the café's fresh baked goods and beverage selections, and it now carries items made by local artists. Currently, she is displaying Circle of Care wreaths, created by Lisa Jacobs, and Irish Daisy soaps and more products are on the way. Visit facebook.com/Historic-Grounds-Coffee-394949567713471.

• Octane Social House displays the work of multiple local artists and hosts Friday open mic nights for musicians, singers, poets, comedians and more. It also hosts local author readings and book signing events on Saturday afternoons. Visit facebook.com/OctaneSocialHouse.

• Seward House Museum will host First Friday events starting in June, with monthly rotating exhibits of local artwork on view in the gift shop, plus live music performances in the garden. The shop also carries locally made jewelry, note cards and more. Visit facebook.com/SewardHouseMuseum.

• Good Shepherds Brewing Co. hosts monthly First Friday events, rotating the artwork displayed on its gallery wall. Painter Rhonda Stanford-Zahn is currently the featured artist on view through April, showcasing a series of country landscapes. On May 7, Vicky Meyers' artwork will be on view. Visit facebook.com/ShepherdsBrewing.