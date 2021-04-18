Finger Lakes Art Council: Support local artists for Mother's Day gifts

We are so fortunate to live in a community that strongly supports local artists and creatives. We have retail shops, restaurants, breweries, galleries and nonprofits that showcase our local talent and encourage us to shop small. Here's some options to refer to when you need to find a gift for someone special, or to find that inspiration piece to beautifying your home.
Retail boutiques
• Artistic Impressions is a new art gallery and retail boutique in Willard Memorial Chapel that showcases the unique creations of Sandy Shutter. Come shop for jewelry, textile creations, greeting cards, historic dolls, prints and paintings. Sandy will also be hosting First Fridays starting May 7. Visit sandrashutterfineartanddesign.com.
• At MindBodyMeta in Genesee Center, 90% of the products are handmade by owner Mo Moshaty. Her skin care, metaphysical products, candles and home and body fragrances are made with organic and herbal ingredients. Fellow practitioner Ashley Palamar makes upcycled jewelry and tie-dye clothing for her brand OnBoard, also sold at the shop. Visit facebook.com/mindbodymeta.
• Opened in 1935, Nash's Framing & Art on State Street is a longstanding downtown business renowned for providing high-quality custom framing of 2-D and 3-D artwork and objects. Plus, the shop carries a wide array of art supplies and items made by local artist Patience Brewster. Visit facebook.com/Nashs.Framing.and.Art.
Sandra Shutter has painted images of Willard Memorial Chapel. She's even painted on pieces of slate that have fallen from the roof of the 1894…
• Regenerations owner Sue Waby repurposes furniture, and the shop also features the work of The Yellow Wallpaper Co. This unique consignment boutique sells furnishings and décor, gifts, artisan-created items, locally made candles, brand name clothing, accessories and more. Visit facebook.com/regenerations2.
• Reuse Refuge presents rotating exhibits of local photography and artwork, and carries jewelry and apparel made by local artists, home goods, gift cards, self-care and fair trade items, and refill stations for beauty and cleaning products. Visit facebook.com/reuserefuge.
• Suzy Q's on North Seward Avenue features many unique, handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry and decor, as well as Young Living Essential Oils, handbags, cards and more. Most items are created by local artisans. Visit facebook.com/SuzyQsGifts.
Eateries, breweries and more
• Café 108 presents local art exhibits monthly in its café space. Now on display, view artwork and postcards by Deborah Connolly featuring figures and portraits. The café supports the mission of Auburn Public Theater, a nonprofit, multi-venue performing arts center. Visit facebook.com/Cafe108.org.
• Finger Lakes Hearing Center is currently looking to display local artwork for its new public spaces and offices at 134 North St. If interested, please contact Chelsea O'Connor at (315) 282-7364 or chelsea@fingerlakeshearing.com.
• Historic Grounds Coffee's new owner Shannon Branagan has enhanced the café's fresh baked goods and beverage selections, and it now carries items made by local artists. Currently, she is displaying Circle of Care wreaths, created by Lisa Jacobs, and Irish Daisy soaps and more products are on the way. Visit facebook.com/Historic-Grounds-Coffee-394949567713471.
• Octane Social House displays the work of multiple local artists and hosts Friday open mic nights for musicians, singers, poets, comedians and more. It also hosts local author readings and book signing events on Saturday afternoons. Visit facebook.com/OctaneSocialHouse.
• Seward House Museum will host First Friday events starting in June, with monthly rotating exhibits of local artwork on view in the gift shop, plus live music performances in the garden. The shop also carries locally made jewelry, note cards and more. Visit facebook.com/SewardHouseMuseum.
• Good Shepherds Brewing Co. hosts monthly First Friday events, rotating the artwork displayed on its gallery wall. Painter Rhonda Stanford-Zahn is currently the featured artist on view through April, showcasing a series of country landscapes. On May 7, Vicky Meyers' artwork will be on view. Visit facebook.com/ShepherdsBrewing.
• Taste NY Market inside the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center carries state-produced food, beauty and wellness products. Starting June 5, shop the Downtown Saturday Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center for more locally made products created by growers, makers and artists. Vending is free; for an application, contact Courtney Rae Kasper at courtney@auburndowntown.org or (315) 258-9820. Visit facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny or equalrightsheritage.com/events.
• At Underground Bottle Shop, artist Ed Catto is showcasing his black and white illustrations for a new Three Musketeers book during the month of April. Other artists can slot into the exhibit schedule. Contact shop manager Rob Hickson if interested at rob@undergroundbottleshop.com. Visit facebook.com/edcatto.
Jesse Kline is assistant director at the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District BID, secretary of the Finger Lakes Art Council and project manager for Art for Auburn. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.