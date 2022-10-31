Finger Lakes Art Council: Taking a page, and a producer, from Chico, California

The city of Chico, California, located in the Sacramento Valley region of Northern California, has a population of about 100,000 people and is the cultural and economic center of the region. The city has an arts commission and an arts funding program that consists of an annual allocation by the City Council of general funds to Chico urban-area arts organizations, programs and individual artists through community organization funding in the arts category.

The mission of the arts commission, as stated in the city of Chico's Arts Master Plan, adopted by the City Council in 1993, is: “Excellence in the arts is a reflection of the health and quality of life in a community.”

By now you may be wondering what any of this information has to do with the Finger Lakes Art Council. Well, Bruce Jans, an independent video producer, recently moved back to Seneca Falls, the town where he was born, from Chico.

When he was living in California, one of Bruce’s projects was called “The Creative Spirit,” a series of profiles about local art and artists that was sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. After moving to Seneca Falls, he reached out to the members of FLAC, and is also networking with other agencies, businesses and individuals with plans to produce a similar series here in the Finger Lakes region through his company, Greenlight Productions. We are excited to help Bruce promote his efforts as he seeks people to profile, as well as sponsors and other sources of funding.

Although he has won regional and national awards for his work, Bruce said he hadn’t originally planned to be a film producer.

“I went to the University of San Diego on a football scholarship,” he said, “and I thought I would become a coach.”

Bruce took advantage of opportunity to be an intern in a small film company, and enjoyed the work so much that he decided to make a career out of it.

Currently working part-time at a local television station, Bruce said, “I would like to partner with public broadcasting stations, but I am also looking for people who understand the process. I am seeking like-minded people to make this happen. It’s a collaborative process that everyone involved benefits from.”

In addition to his passion for the arts, Bruce also produced a series about local small businesses in California called “Open for Business.” Perhaps this may be of interest to the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce or the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. He also loves to film live music and sports.

If anyone reading this would like to work with or support Bruce in any way, he can be reached by email at greenlight41@live.com or (530) 966-4132.

We certainly appreciate the statewide community regrant program developed by the New York State Council on the Arts, which is administered locally by Auburn Public Theater, but if the members of Auburn City Council are interested in creating a funding opportunity for the arts, like that in Chico, the members of the board of FLAC are interested in listening.

The board of the Finger Lakes Art Council is also currently seeking new members to join our great team. We are interested in anyone involved in the arts such as painters, writers, musicians, photographers and more, or any other people who are willing to make a commitment to help us promote the arts in the Finger Lakes region. If you are interested, please email me at joesarnicola@yahoo.com. We are thankful to all the artists, patrons and other supporters of the arts, and we look forward to hearing from you.