Finger Lakes Art Council: The importance of art

The mission of the Finger Lakes Art Council is “to create and environment that supports, fosters, provides, and promotes inclusive arts programming open to all residents, artists, and visitors throughout the Finger Lakes region,” with a goal to be “a vibrant, leading community center for the arts.” We try to fulfil our mission by holding art festivals and by promoting art education and the work of local artists.

But why is art so important, anyway? On the most basic level, art is a way for people to express their emotions or opinions. On a larger scale, art reflects the culture and societal values of the artist. In the case of a drawing, painting or sculpture, no words are used or needed, so people of different cultures or languages can communicate with each other through images or symbols.

Even songs in one language can bring joy to listeners who do not understand the language being spoken. A good example of this would be opera, which is often sung in German or Italian, yet it is an art form loved by people around the world.

A relatively recent school of study is art therapy, which has only been in practice since the 1940s. According to the Adelphi Clinic, “art therapy is effective to treat trauma, abuse, grief, anxiety, and eating disorders (and) is a helpful tool to alleviate stress through major life transitions and eases pain and suffering associated with mental, physical and emotional diseases. By working to bring the conscious, unconscious, and subconscious into expressive and tangible forms, the creative processes involved in art therapy have been praised for their ability to encourage personal growth, mindfulness, and self-discovery.”

Art also brings people together. In this case, art will include films, music and theater. A musical performance, a live theater production, a movie or an art exhibition will draw people together who have shared interests or who want to experience art in new ways.

And you do not have to be a Leonardo Da Vinci to create art. Ever see the joy on a child’s face after they have colored a page in a coloring book? It may just be scribbled over a drawing, but they are happy about what they have created, and they want to share that joy.

Or maybe you just like to work with wood, or fine-tune a car engine, or bake a delicious casserole. Express yourself in whatever artistic ways you enjoy. Maybe you hope to sell what you’ve made, maybe you just enjoy the fun of creating. We encourage everyone to be an artist by using the talents, skills and interests that make you who you are.

The Fairyland project, based at The Station, 400 Burnet Ave., Syracuse, is looking for artists, teachers and anyone interested in fairies. The group’s next scheduled meeting is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The building is a former railroad station, and the project is using a space on the third floor. One goal is to have enough artwork to display at a future New York State Fair. Anyone interested in contributing to the project, teaching a workshop or helping in any other way should email brownfeatherandme@gmail.com or apetersvoboda@gmail.com for more information.

We at FLAC would also like to congratulate Arthur Hutchinson for creating the mural of “Harriet Tubman: Her Life in Freedom,” and to all the people and organizations who worked together to make this project a success.