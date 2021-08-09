Finger Lakes Art Council: We want to know our creative neighbors

The Finger Lakes Art Council has been promoting local artists, writers and musicians with our monthly column (which we appreciate The Citizen giving to us), and we are in the process of developing a database of local creatives as well as venues where they may perform or sell or display their work. We want to be a resource for the creative community.

Although COVID-19 forced us to cancel several of our art shows that we would normally hold twice a year, we are planning to have one in December at Willard Memorial Chapel, with spaces for artists plus entertainment and refreshments. We will announce the details soon.

In the meantime, we are excited about our next public event, which will be as a participant in the Central New York TomatoFest in downtown Auburn from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Members of the FLAC board will be on hand throughout the day, but we will be joined by several “special guests.” We recently acquired a collection of life-sized figures of historical people painted on wood. We are in the process of restoring and preserving them, and we will have a few ready in time for the TomatoFest.