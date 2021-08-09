Finger Lakes Art Council: We want to know our creative neighbors

The Finger Lakes Art Council has been promoting local artists, writers and musicians with our monthly column (which we appreciate The Citizen giving to us), and we are in the process of developing a database of local creatives as well as venues where they may perform or sell or display their work. We want to be a resource for the creative community.
Although COVID-19 forced us to cancel several of our art shows that we would normally hold twice a year, we are planning to have one in December at Willard Memorial Chapel, with spaces for artists plus entertainment and refreshments. We will announce the details soon.
In the meantime, we are excited about our next public event, which will be as a participant in the Central New York TomatoFest in downtown Auburn from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Members of the FLAC board will be on hand throughout the day, but we will be joined by several “special guests.” We recently acquired a collection of life-sized figures of historical people painted on wood. We are in the process of restoring and preserving them, and we will have a few ready in time for the TomatoFest.
We have not made a final decision about which figures to bring, but likely candidates will be Harriet Tubman, William Seward, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and George Casey. If you would like to help us with the painting and restoration of theses figures, please contact me at joesarnicola@yahoo.com or (315) 224-5071. The figures were given to us through the generosity of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, and the Auburn Beautification Commission gave us a donation to cover the cost of the materials and related expenses of the project.
We will have a signup sheet at our TomatoFest table where you can tell us about your artistic specialty. We want to know more about the creative people in our community, so we can help them. If you know of any artist, writer or musician you would like to bring to our attention for a possible feature in one of our monthly columns, please tell us who they are.
Please visit the Finger Lakes Art Council Facebook page, and we hope to see you at the TomatoFest!
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.