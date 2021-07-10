Finger Lakes Art Council: Willard Chapel a new center for the arts

What most of us refer to as “Willard Chapel” is actually two adjoining buildings: Willard Memorial Chapel and the Welch Memorial Building, which according to the chapel’s website are the only remaining structures of what was the Auburn Theological Seminary. The chapel has recently reopened for tours, after being closed for an extended period due to COVID-19. The historic building has also taken on a new role as a small but important center for the arts. Two new arts-based businesses have recently moved in.

Sew What! is a small, nonprofit initiative whose mission is “to recirculate usable items constructively and creatively, to foster education in needlecrafts and to provide a community space for all individuals to gather to practice their skills.”

Ann Padlick, the treasurer, said that the response to the business has been “phenomenal.” It accepts donations of clean fabrics and other sewing-related items in good condition. For more information, call (315) 704-4180. Sew What! is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.