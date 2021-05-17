Finger Lakes Art Council: Wooden figures project mixes art, history

The Finger Lakes Art Council is excited to announce its Historic Figures Restoration Project. Thanks to the generosity of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, we now have life-sized, hand-painted wood renditions of 16 historically significant men and women. On First Friday in May we hosted a reception so the public could enjoy a sneak peek before restoration work begins.
We first saw the soon-to-be decaying figures when Julie Liccion and the Auburn High School Z-Club were landscaping the courtyard at Casey Park Elementary School. Since there was no plan for how to care for them, we asked district Superintendent Jeffrey A. Pirozzolo if we could have them to restore, and share with the community, and he enthusiastically supported our proposal.
It is our goal to have the figures displayed at sponsoring local businesses, nonprofit organizations, special events, festivals and other celebrations. We will also display them for photo ops at our own events. Imagine taking a selfie with Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, or Abraham Lincoln! For use of the figures, we would appreciate FLAC donations, which are tax-deductible.
The money raised will be used for educational workshops and programs for artists, writers and musicians, purchasing art supplies for after-school programs and other projects that help us fulfill our mission: “To create an environment that supports, fosters, provides and promotes inclusive arts programming open to all residents, artists and visitors throughout the Finger Lakes region.”
Some of the figures require paint touch-ups, repairs and another coat of polyurethane, and we seek volunteers to help us with this effort. We have scheduled a restoration work session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn. Please contact us if you are interested. Space is limited and preregistration is required, along with wearing masks and social distancing. FLAC will provide the supplies and refreshments.
Yes, we are preserving these beautiful figures, yet we also want to preserve their stories and yours as well! If you have any connections to the figures, or if they inspire you in any way, please tell us about it. Email your stories to artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com with “history stories” in the subject line. Select stories may be published in our monthly columns in The Citizen. We are also planning an essay contest for local students.
The figures of Abraham Lincoln, Chief Logan, Count Casimir Pulaski, Frederick Douglass, George Casey, Jacques Cousteau, Lucretia Mott, Martin Luther King Jr., Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, Mother Teresa, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, William Seward with daughter Fanny, and Yamada Waka may be viewed at Willard Memorial Chapel. Each one is a unique artistic creation and would enhance the environment anywhere.
We would like to thank the following for their support and assistance: Casey Park Elementary School Principal Kelly Garback, Michael Ianiri, Wayne Brown, Julie Liccion and the Auburn High School Z-Club, the Auburn Beautification Commission, Kathleen Walker and Willard Memorial Chapel, and Sandy Shutter and Artistic Impressions.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.