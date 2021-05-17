Finger Lakes Art Council: Wooden figures project mixes art, history

Some of the figures require paint touch-ups, repairs and another coat of polyurethane, and we seek volunteers to help us with this effort. We have scheduled a restoration work session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn. Please contact us if you are interested. Space is limited and preregistration is required, along with wearing masks and social distancing. FLAC will provide the supplies and refreshments.

Yes, we are preserving these beautiful figures, yet we also want to preserve their stories and yours as well! If you have any connections to the figures, or if they inspire you in any way, please tell us about it. Email your stories to artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com with “history stories” in the subject line. Select stories may be published in our monthly columns in The Citizen. We are also planning an essay contest for local students.

The figures of Abraham Lincoln, Chief Logan, Count Casimir Pulaski, Frederick Douglass, George Casey, Jacques Cousteau, Lucretia Mott, Martin Luther King Jr., Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, Mother Teresa, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, William Seward with daughter Fanny, and Yamada Waka may be viewed at Willard Memorial Chapel. Each one is a unique artistic creation and would enhance the environment anywhere.

We would like to thank the following for their support and assistance: Casey Park Elementary School Principal Kelly Garback, Michael Ianiri, Wayne Brown, Julie Liccion and the Auburn High School Z-Club, the Auburn Beautification Commission, Kathleen Walker and Willard Memorial Chapel, and Sandy Shutter and Artistic Impressions.

Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

