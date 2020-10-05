Finger Lakes Art Council: Writer, musician has eclectic body of work

For the past few months, the Finger Lakes Art Council has written about local artists. At a recent board meeting, we voted to expand our coverage to include local writers and musicians. We selected Ron VanNostrand for this month because he is both a writer and musician. He is well-known as the publisher of a long-running poetry journal called Olive Trees, one of the founders of the spoken word presentation series Word, Revisited, and being a performing musician with The Flock of Free Range Children, Home Slice and Nuclear Ukulele.
Ron writes about his experience with music on his website: “I’ve always enjoyed listening to music for as long as I can remember. When the Beatles invaded the states, I was a teenager who became incredibly immersed in the scene. I finally got my first guitar at around 14.” This guitar was difficult to play, so Ron saved money and bought an inexpensive, but much more playable electric guitar with an amplifier.
Ron gradually combined his love of music with his love of reading and writing. He began writing stories and poems, as well as lyrics for the songs he started to write. “I found people were more likely to listen to a poem if it were set to music. I have written hundreds of songs and poems, several short stories and a dozen plays or musicals, two of which were produced.”
Social advocacy and helping others have been a big part of Ron’s life. When I asked him about some of the highlights of his performing career, he quickly named his time spent sharing music as part of the Freedom Recreational Services summer Freedom Camp. This came out his desire to create a music therapy program that would “enhance self-esteem for people with disabilities.”
Another program that developed from Ron’s belief in the power of music to heal was his drum circle. He has facilitated drum circles at The Center 4 Wellness in Auburn and many other sites. Ron would like to dispel the myth that “drum circles consist of people just sitting around banging on drums. (Drumming has) the capacity to strengthen the immune system, reduce burnout from stress and to improve the cardiovascular system.”
Before the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, Ron could frequently be heard performing with his group, The Flock of Free Range Children. He describes the group as “an eclectic folk orchestra comprised of performers from all walks of life.” The group uses an eclectic mix of instruments and other items that make sounds.
“I like the social responsibility we try to portray through the music of the Flock. We should be performing a virtual concert for ArtRage soon.” Ron added that the group is looking for a female performer to replace one who recently moved away. His contact information is listed below.
In addition to his work as a musician, Ron has been publishing his poetry journal, Olive Trees, since 1986. Produced out of his love for the written (and spoken) work, Ron has published poems that have been submitted from poets from many areas, and he is accepting submissions for upcoming editions. “I have met a lot of interesting people through Olive Trees.”
Probably the best way to describe Word, Revisited, the poetry event that Ron and Bill Berry Jr. created, is to quote from the website of the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the site where the events are held: “The Cayuga Museum, in partnership with Olive Trees and aaduna, presents a community series exploring original writing in all its diverse, intriguing, provocative, and exciting forms. Simply called Word, Revisited, this bi-monthly series presents a featured writer, poet, and other creative individuals who primarily use words to define and construct their artistry and means of expression. An open mic session follows the featured speaker, and is open to all.”
Ron described it this way: “Bill Berry and I and our wives were talking about an open mic poetry event that we had attended, and we wondered if such an event might work out here. It has.”
More information about Ron, Olive Trees, and his other interests may be found on his website, ronvannostrand.com, or contact him at ronvannostrand@gmail.com.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council board. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.
