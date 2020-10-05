Finger Lakes Art Council: Writer, musician has eclectic body of work

For the past few months, the Finger Lakes Art Council has written about local artists. At a recent board meeting, we voted to expand our coverage to include local writers and musicians. We selected Ron VanNostrand for this month because he is both a writer and musician. He is well-known as the publisher of a long-running poetry journal called Olive Trees, one of the founders of the spoken word presentation series Word, Revisited, and being a performing musician with The Flock of Free Range Children, Home Slice and Nuclear Ukulele.

Ron writes about his experience with music on his website: “I’ve always enjoyed listening to music for as long as I can remember. When the Beatles invaded the states, I was a teenager who became incredibly immersed in the scene. I finally got my first guitar at around 14.” This guitar was difficult to play, so Ron saved money and bought an inexpensive, but much more playable electric guitar with an amplifier.

Ron gradually combined his love of music with his love of reading and writing. He began writing stories and poems, as well as lyrics for the songs he started to write. “I found people were more likely to listen to a poem if it were set to music. I have written hundreds of songs and poems, several short stories and a dozen plays or musicals, two of which were produced.”