Finger Lakes Beverage Conference returning in April

After not happening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finger Lakes Beverage Conference will return, virtually, April 14 and 15.

Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the conference will feature experts from the wine, craft beer, cider, distilling and mead industries, focusing on innovations, trends, working with social media, moving forward from the pandemic and more. There will also be guided beer and cider tastings after each day of the conference.