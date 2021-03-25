 Skip to main content
Finger Lakes Beverage Conference returning in April
FOOD & DRINK

Finger Lakes Beverage Conference returning in April

Prison City Brewery 4.JPG

A variety of brews are on tap in the taproom at Prison City Brewing's new facility at 251 North St. in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

After not happening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finger Lakes Beverage Conference will return, virtually, April 14 and 15.

Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the conference will feature experts from the wine, craft beer, cider, distilling and mead industries, focusing on innovations, trends, working with social media, moving forward from the pandemic and more. There will also be guided beer and cider tastings after each day of the conference.

The conference's keynote speaker will be Jeff Alworth, of Portland, Oregon, author of "The Beer Bible," "Cider Made Simple" and more.

For more information, including a full conference schedule and a registration link, visit flxcraftbevcon.com.

