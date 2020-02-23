Finger Lakes Fish: New Auburn salmon farm first of many across country

The Auburn facility is a proof of concept for the others the business plans to build, Gibson said. A facility supplies fish within a 300-mile radius, so the others will be placed near population centers, not necessarily in them. For instance, Heslop said, LocalCoho can be supplied from Auburn to Buffalo, Binghamton, Albany and — if the demand can be met — New York City.

Though Finger Lakes Fish will expand its production, it does not plan to expand its product beyond LocalCoho. The business's aquaculture operation is so sophisticated and costly that raising lesser-value fish like tilapia and even Atlantic salmon wouldn't be worthwhile, Gibson said. (He and Heslop also declined any panoramic photos of their facility due to its proprietary technology.)

Coho salmon, however, has a cleaner, less "fishy" taste and nicer mouthfeel than Atlantic, and is higher in healthy fat content, Gibson said. It's also sushi-grade, and indeed, it's served as a raw delicacy at the restaurants Finger Lakes Fish supplies. It currently has two restaurant clients: Glenora Wine Cellars in Dundee and Graft Wine + Cider Bar in Watkins Glen. It also has agreements with a couple "upper-tier" grocers, Gibson said. But as the business grows, the number of restaurants and grocers working with LocalCoho will do the same.