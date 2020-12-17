Finger Lakes Land Trust acquires 68 acres in town of Niles

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced Thursday its acquisition of 68 wooded acres overlooking Skaneateles Lake in the town of Niles.

The property includes steep hillsides, 4,300 feet of frontage on Glen Haven Road and more than two miles of streambank on nine tributaries. It is located within the trust's focus area known as the Skaneateles Highlands, which is recognized as a priority project by New York state's Open Space Plan. The area plays an important role in ensuring the water quality of the lake, which supplies drinking water for the city of Syracuse.

Given the property's significance to watershed protection, the trust acted quickly when it learned the property was under foreclosure by Cayuga County. The trust purchased it, using an internal loan from its Opportunity Fund, for the total amount of unpaid taxes. The trust is now looking at long-term options for managing it.

“We really appreciate the willingness of the Cayuga County legislature to work with us to conserve this special property,” said Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp.

For more information, including opportunities to donate to the trust's Opportunity Fund, visit fllt.org.

