Finger Lakes Land Trust announces $100K matching donation

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has received $100,000 in matching funds from a local family that has chosen to remain anonymous. All new donations will be matched on a one-to-one basis, as well as any increase over donations made by current members this year, the trust said in a news release.

The matching challenge will help the trust protect thousands of feet of undeveloped shoreline on the east side of Cayuga Lake; expand public conservation lands bordering the Chemung River; protect land around the southern end of Skaneateles Lake; open the new Canandaigua Vista Nature Preserve; and more.

“This match is an amazing incentive and impactful way to save more land,” said the trust's senior director, Kelly Makosch, in the news release. “The FLLT is grateful to our match sponsors and the many supporters who care about conservation.”

The trust has protected more than 27,000 acres of undeveloped lakeshore and other areas, and owns and manages a network of more than 45 nature preserves that are open to the public.

For more information, visit fllt.org or gofingerlakes.org. To make a donation to the trust as part of the matching challenge, visit fllt.org/give.

