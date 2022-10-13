Finger Lakes Land Trust announces $250K challenge

The trust recently received an anonymous $250,000 challenge gift, it said in a news release, so the donor will match all donations up to that amount.

Donations will support an effort to work with a local family near Owasco Lake to conserve its farm overlooking the western shore by creating stream buffers on the property to limit runoff, restoring wetlands at the Owasco Flats and planting native trees at the Owasco Buffs Preserve, the protection of lands that play a role in filtering runoff to Otisco Lake, and expanding the trust's protection of the south end of Skaneateles Lake, where the trust recently acquired an addition to its High Vista Nature Preserve in Spafford.