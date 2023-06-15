The Finger Lakes Land Trust has surpassed 30,000 acres of conserved land, it announced in a press release Monday.

Among the recent projects that pushed the trust past the milestone was the protection of 86 acres at Fox Run Farm in Skaneateles. The property includes 2,070 feet along Shotwell Brook, which drains to Skaneateles Lake, and 1,430 feet along another tributary. The land contains an 18-acre environmental protection zone that will buffer the streams and filter contaminants from entering the lake, which supplies drinking water for the city of Syracuse and other communities.

The 30,000-acre milestone follows the completion of the trust's Finger Lakes Forever fundraising campaign, which supported 79 conservation projects totaling 5,937 acres of land. Since beginning as an all-volunteer organization in 1989, the trust has protected more than five miles of lakeshore and has 45 nature preserves open to the public, with more than 53 miles of trails in the Finger Lakes.

For more information, visit fllt.org or gofingerlakes.org.