Finger Lakes literary magazine accepting submissions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bluff and Vine, a literary magazine that has shared original fiction, nonfiction and poetry about the Keuka Lake region for three years, is now expanding to the entire Finger Lakes for its fourth issue.

Writers are welcome to submit any work with some connection to the area in setting, plot or tone. Writers don't have to be residents of the Finger Lakes, though.

The editors of the magazine delayed this year's call for submissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that creativity is difficult to harness under the best of circumstances, and that sometimes as the stresses and sorrows pile up, the energy to put words together ebbs,” co-editor Alex Andrasik said in a news release. “But we also know that sometimes the opposite is true, that crisis and uncertainty can tear down the walls holding our words back.”

Pieces are due for consideration by Sept. 30 at bluffandvine@gmail.com.

For more information, as well as more submission guidelines, visit bluffandvine.com/submissions or find the magazine on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0