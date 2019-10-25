One of the coolest Finger Lakes entrepreneurs I’ve gotten to know is Isaac Bidwell. Sometimes he refers to himself as an artist, but he’s really so much more. He’s created a company, Pickled Punks, that evokes a bygone era of Halloween and spookiness, all with a charm and panache that forces you to exclaim, “More, please!”
The official description for Pickled Punks talks about how this innovative company creates artwork, plush toys, coloring books and apparel based on cryptozoology, sideshow, spook show and Halloween. The merchandise is sold online, but he also travels around the country doing conventions, craft shows and horror festivals, committed to educating people (young and old alike) to the wonders, mysteries and folklore of the past.
Bidwell has such a unique business plan and I was especially interested in how it all started.
"Pickled Punks started about the time I was getting aggravated with my art career," he revealed. "I checked off all the dream clients I wanted, showed my work at the best pop culture galleries in the country ... and wanted out. When I first started making any kind of money from my art, I illustrated various fan art illustrations. After doing this for a few years, I realized it was a dead-end road. Going viral with some images, being shown in some cool galleries, working with huge companies didn't really pay off the way I wanted."
During this transitional time, he exhibited his fan art and a few high-end collectibles at a horror convention. The crowd responded well, and Pickled Punks was born.
It wasn’t long after that he stopped all freelance, commission and gallery work (with very few exceptions).
"I now do only the drawings I decide to make and answer to really no one but my Pickled Punkers,” Bidwell said. And by this group, he means his collectors and fans.
As Bidwell's career has grown, his tastes and passions have as well. He is not only a big comic book collector but he also loves spook show ephemera and vintage newspaper horror clippings.
On the other hand, he talks about his struggles to stay laser-focused on his business. He finds there's a million things he’d like to do, but he only gets to a few on a regular basis.
“This stemmed from me early in my career realizing patterns of successful artists," he said.
"As cheesy as it is,” Bidwell suggests that artists “don't major in minor things. This is something I super, super stress to artists that are trying to turn pro.”
The peculiar nomenclature of Pickled Punks
Originally, Bidwell started selling his plush creations in Mason jars and calling them my Pickled Punk Plush. (In the past, "pickled punks" were weird jarred specimens that were staples of vintage sideshows). Once Bidwell realized he was going to push the sideshow element with his artwork, he knew he wanted to use that as the company name.
Bidwell warns that the life of an entrepreneur isn’t filled with secrets, but with hard work.
“There's no real secret. Lots of hustling and trial and error,” he said.
Bidwell now books 35-40 events around the country a year. Every year he likes to get rid of the less successful events and try new ones. Moving forward into next year, the plan is to have Pickled Punks do more than 60 shows a year.
On the road, beyond CNY
There’s no 9-to-5 job in a comfortable office for Bidwell. He’s out on the road so much. And since he’s such a road warrior, I asked him to comment on his favorite shows and conventions:
• Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween in Michigan. This show is the Super Bowl of Halloween art.
• Salem in October. Right now he’s set up for three weekends in Salem on Essex Street, the spot for Halloween lovers.
• Mothman Fest in West Virginia. This is a show in Point Pleasant, which is the home of the Mothman sightings.
On the edge of entrepreneurism
Bidwell has become a trailblazing entrepreneur, but this isn’t how he always envisioned himself.
“I'm super fortunate to do what I love,” he said. "My original goal as a kid was to draw comics and then it became simply to be a working artist that does a bit of everything (freelance and such). Eventually I went to school for business because I didn't think I could do art full-time, and I really liked reading various magazines like Success and Entrepreneur.
"I was in real trouble when I graduated college in December ‘08. The recession threw my carefully planned strategy right out the window. Instead of getting into advertising, I stayed at my college job for like another five or six years. At some point I realized it was on me and something clicked. With my 'textbook' business knowledge and my artistic talent, I finally made a go of everything. Leaving my job and creating my own art business was the decision I've made."
When Bidwell sees someone wearing his merchandise he still gets very, very excited. With a sly grin, he added, “The only other thing that tops it are people getting my creations tattooed on them!"
To see more of Pickled Punks creepy/cute artwork, visit pickledpunksplush.com. Or just visit Isaac in person at one of those conventions. I’m sure you’ll get a kick out of his booth.