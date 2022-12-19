Finger Lakes Ski Club awards scholarships to student clubs

The Finger Lakes Ski Club recently presented scholarships to ski club students at Auburn and Union Springs high schools.

The club raised more than $600 by passing a hat around at fall meetings, and the board voted to assist students in each school's club with a $300 scholarship to offset the costs of joining and participating in skiing activities.

“These are the next generation of skiers, and we want them out on the mountains,” club board member Midge Fricano said in a news release. “A couple years ago, we decided to collect recycling towards this new club goal. With generous donations from club members, we exceeded our own expectations and were able to contribute $600 in total to encourage young skiers to embrace the sport. We hope to do it every season at some level.”

Auburn students presented the club with a handmade thank you note, followed by a similar gesture from Union Springs students.

The public is welcome to support the program by taking cans and bottles to The Frosted Nickel, 28 Clark St., Auburn. or sending a donation to FLSC, P.O. Box 161, Auburn NY 13021.

For more information on the Finger Lakes Ski Club, including membership costs and features, visit fingerlakesskiclub.com or email service@fingerlakesskiclub.com.