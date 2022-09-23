Finger Lakes Ski Club launching season with party in Auburn

The Finger Lakes Ski Club will kick off its 49th season with a party and general meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn.

All skiers and boarders are invited to join the club. Area ski representatives will be at the event, and there will also be food, beer, door prizes and more.

This year the club will head to Stratton, Vermont, in late February, and Zermatt, Switzerland, in March. The latter trip is sold out but there are still openings for the Vermont one. Registration is requested by Oct. 10. For more information, or to register, visit fingerlakesskiclub.com/events.

Members of the club receive discounts at area resorts and access to year-round club events and activities. It costs $21 for individuals and $32 for couples or families, including children younger than 21. Membership also includes access to discounts and special days through the club's affiliation with the New Jersey Ski Council and the Eastern Pennsylvania Ski Council.

For more information about the Finger Lakes Ski Club, call (315) 406-0791 or email service@fingerlakesskiclub.com.