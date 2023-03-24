Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bear.

During the month of February, the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY held a Valentine’s Day adoption event, “Oh For The Love Of Paws." During this event, we adopted 28 dogs and cats into their new homes.

Bear arrived at the shelter on Feb. 22, at the tail end of the adoption event, and he hasn’t found his new home just yet. We estimate Bear is about 7 years old. He loves to sit for treats and enjoys playing and running around in the yard. Our team has noticed Bear is slower to warm up to new people. However, once he has had time to acclimate, he will be your new best friend!

Bear would like to take some time to get used to his new home, with few interactions from visitors in the beginning, so he can get to know his new family member(s).

If interested in meeting Bear, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.