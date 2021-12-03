Finger Lakes SPCA: Abandoned cat Mickey has a healing purr

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Mickey.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange with white

AGE: 4-5 years old

COMMENTS: Mickey had a rather unceremonious entry to the shelter. He was found abandoned in a very small carrier behind our trash dumpster. We don't know how long he had been there, but any length of time is too long! On the day he was found, the temperature was in the 90s! Mickey was brought into the shelter, was cooled down, and began the road to recovery.

We estimate that Mickey is 4-5 years old. When he arrived he had suffered a significant loss of hair. His coat has grown back and he is a beautiful and sweet cat. He loves attention, loves visits from staff, visitors and volunteers, and gets along with the other cats in his room.

Mickey is now fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). He has been tested and is negative for FIV/FeLV, has been treated for a variety of parasites, and is neutered.

Mickey would love to be in his new home for the holidays. Read what he has to say about our adoption special!

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Well, I have met these two cats named Princeton and Jackson, and I have made them my BFFs. They live here in my condo area, and I believe they have been here for some time. They appear to be a little shy, so I want to help them by letting them know that they have a BFF in me. When you come to check me out, please visit with Princeton and Jackson too and tell them I sent you. Thank you for doing that!

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. Well, that's a no-brainer! I was abandoned (or should I say "dumped"?) in a tiny carrier by the dumpster here at my shelter home! I mean, how much worse can it get? It was one of those 90-plus-degree days, I was burning up in the sun, and I just knew that it was curtains for me. Then someone spotted me and brought me inside to safety. I will always be grateful to my shelter people for saving me — in more ways than one.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. If I could have a job, I would want to be an emotional support cat! I would be a good friend to anyone who has suffered emotional and even physical trauma — like I did. I would stay close to them, comfort them and cuddle with them. And I would purr for them. My purr has healing properties. This would not only be a job, it would be my mission. Finally, I would not expect to receive compensation — just a little catnip once in a while. MOL!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share with us today?

A. I do! Did you know that in Japan, we felines are thought to have the power to turn into "super spirits" when we pass from this earth? This may come from the Buddhist belief that cats are temporary resting places for powerful and very spiritual people. I wonder who is resting in me?

Q. There are lots of famous cats out there? If you could meet one, who would that be?

A. I am sure that you have heard of Grumpy Cat, right? Did you know that her real name was Tardar Sauce? Yes, that's "Tardar" with a "D." Anyway, Ms. Grumpy Cat became a viral sensation when her perpetual frown hit the internet in 2012. She was just a kitten then, and according to her human she was not grumpy at all. She was sweet and cuddly and loved belly rubs. Sadly, Tardar Sauce passed in May 2019, but I would have loved to meet her.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are having this really great adoption event called Home for the Holidays! What is that you might ask? So all dogs (over 6 months) and cats are available for adoption for half the regular adoption fee. Do you even know what a great deal that is? The adoption fee includes all testing (heartworm for dogs and FIV/FeLV for cats), all vaccinations (distemper, rabies, kennel cough) and all treatments (fleas, ticks, worms), and finally, all dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, and all dogs are microchipped. So please don't waste any time! Come on down and bring a marvelous shelter resident home for the holidays! Many licks and purrs! Mickey and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

