Finger Lakes SPCA: Abby, a young Jack Russell, wants to be your watchdog

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Abby.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Rough-coated Jack Russell terrier
COMMENTS: Abby has been with us for a few weeks. Her transformation has been simply amazing. When she arrived she was in pretty rough shape physically. It's amazing what good nutrition and grooming can do for a sad little dog.
Abby is a very sweet little girl. She loves everyone, loves attention, and loves to play in the yard with her favorite ball. She needs lots of activity and exercise. Abby needs to be on a grain-free diet due to allergies. A minor hiccup for her. Finally, Abby requires routine grooming.
Since arriving, Abby has been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is negative for heartworm disease and is on monthly preventives, and she is spayed.
She is available for adoption right now!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I believe I would like to make Bella the Beautiful my BFF. Bella lives a few kennels away from mine. She is big and beautiful and brindle, and the sweetest girl ever. She is the biggest pup in here and I believe I might be the smallest. So we are a good match! Yes, Bella is my BFF! If you see her would you please tell her? I think that will make her happy. P.S.! Our relationship will have to be long-distance. Keep reading.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. I do get to spend run-and-fun time in our fenced-in yard, and I get to go for walks. That's the extent of my knowledge of the world. So the simple answer to your question is I really don't know anything about the world. Perhaps my new family can help me out with that.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I think I do. I am sure you have heard canines referred to as Fido, right? But do you know the origin of that word? Well, "Fido" is Latin for "fidelity," or the state of being faithful. We are faithful friends, and that's a beautiful thing.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I'm little! I'm feisty! I'm really cute! I'm quick! I have a ton of energy and I love to play ball. I would rather play ball than do anything else. I should also admit that I am not fond of other dogs, so I also want to be an only child in my new home. I don't want to share my new family with any other canines. I hope this is enough info to make you want to meet me up close and personal!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. You know, people probably think that I should have an easy desk job, because I am a little thing. But I don't want a sissy job. I would like to be a watchdog! Ask my shelter people. Nothing happens in the kennels without my knowing about it and alerting the world that it is happening. My watchdog bark is awesome.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. Let me tell you about a famous Jack Russell terrier named Bothy. Bothy belonged to explorer Ranulph Fiennes, and he was the first dog to set paws on both the North and South poles. Following Fiennes' trip to the North Pole by sleigh, Bothy was brought in by plane to join the celebrations, cementing his place in the record books as one of the world's greatest canine explorers! Yes, I would have loved to have met brave Bothy.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Well, first of all, my canine and feline friends want to thank everyone who came out and supported our 16th annual Hogs for Dogs ride. It was an awesome event and we are very grateful to all of our friends for participating. Then, secondly, we want to give you a heads-up on our upcoming free rabies clinic that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, right here at my shelter home. I hope to be in my new home by then, but if not, stop by to check me out! Thank you, much love and many licks, Abby and friends.
