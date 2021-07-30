Finger Lakes SPCA: Abby, a young Jack Russell, wants to be your watchdog

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. I do get to spend run-and-fun time in our fenced-in yard, and I get to go for walks. That's the extent of my knowledge of the world. So the simple answer to your question is I really don't know anything about the world. Perhaps my new family can help me out with that.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I think I do. I am sure you have heard canines referred to as Fido, right? But do you know the origin of that word? Well, "Fido" is Latin for "fidelity," or the state of being faithful. We are faithful friends, and that's a beautiful thing.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm little! I'm feisty! I'm really cute! I'm quick! I have a ton of energy and I love to play ball. I would rather play ball than do anything else. I should also admit that I am not fond of other dogs, so I also want to be an only child in my new home. I don't want to share my new family with any other canines. I hope this is enough info to make you want to meet me up close and personal!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?