Finger Lakes SPCA: Adopting cat Gray Lady won't put you in the red

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Gray Lady.
AGE: Senior citizen, about 8 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray
COMMENTS: Madam Gray Lady came to the shelter a few weeks ago. The circumstances surrounding her arrival are unfortunate to say the least. Her owner was no longer able to care for her, and there were no friends or family to take over her care, so the shelter was her only option. It's tough on a senior citizen — feline, canine or human — to suddenly lose the only home they have ever known. However, we have made Gray Lady comfortable and are working hard to find her a foster home so that she can regain some of her feelings of security and love that she lost.
Gray Lady is a senior girl. As far as we can tell, she's not much interested in running crazy around the house. She was born with a paw anomaly that makes running somewhat difficult anyway. However, it does not inhibit her ability to walk, use her litter box faithfully and behave like a cat in any other way. She's a very sweet girl and all she is looking for is a quiet and safe place and a nice human to call her own again.
Gray Lady is looking for a foster home! As such, the shelter will cover her expenses. She is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), she is negative for FIV/FeLV, and she is spayed.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Well, I did have a BFF but she got very sick and had to move far away — without me. Frankly, that was a very traumatic experience for both of us. I'm still trying to recover, but I'm doing well and making awesome progress. So, as far as BFFs are concerned, I'm saving myself for my new human, although I am really fond of the lady who gives me treats every morning. She's pretty cool.
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: Numero uno on my bucket list would be for a very kind person to take me home and let me live a comfortable life for the years I have left. I hope there are many of them — years, that is. Yes, I do have some issues, but nothing that can't be dealt with fairly easily. My shelter people will be happy to talk with you about me and what my needs are. They are actually very simple. All I want is a warm lap or a sunny spot to snooze on. I'm easy to please.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: I know exactly who that would be. There is this man called the Cat Daddy, aka Jackson Galaxy, and I would love to meet him. He is a cat behaviorist and always full of good advice about why your feline friends are acting in a particular way. I am trying to talk my shelter people into having Mr. Galaxy do a consultation here so he can tell them how to help some of the naughty cats in here — and they know who they are! Haha!
Q: So, tell us something interesting about you!
A: Well, I don't mean to sound big-headed or anything, but I am a cat and everything about me is interesting! I mean, have you ever known a boring cat? Right, didn't think so.
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: I'm hoping that my best experience is about to happen. My shelter folks are looking for a "foster" person for me. That means that I will go home with this kind person and that my shelter people will continue to cover my expenses. That's right! Just give me a place to call home, love me for as long as I live and it won't cost you a cent! Hate to say this, but I'm cheap and easy! Please, make my best experience happen soon!
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I do! Have you ever heard the word "digitigrade"? That's a mouthful, but let me tell you what that means. We felines are "digitigrade" mammals, meaning that we walk on our toes! Conversely, humans are plantigrade mammals because you walk on the soles of your feet, with your toes only touching the ground briefly toward the end of each step. Now that I have "planted" that little seed you can spend the rest of your day watching your favorite feline walk! LOL!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: For an old girl I am still pretty good-looking. No wrinkles that you can see, and I still have my schoolgirl figure. Sometimes I have an intense look on my face but I am actually pretty laid back. But maybe that's a look of worry. I'm worried about my future.
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: Of course I do! Dear good Citizen readers! If you really care about your fur-family members, please ensure that there is a safety net for them should something happen to you. That would mean that there is someone to care for your pets if you should get sick, go on vacation, or worse. My shelter people have to deal with those situations every day. Coming here is so hard on us after living in a home with family, we get stressed, get sick and otherwise don't do well at all. Don't get me wrong, my shelter people are very good to us, but there's no place like home. Thank you and much love and many licks, Gray Lady and friends.
