Finger Lakes SPCA: Adopting cat Gray Lady won't put you in the red

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Well, I did have a BFF but she got very sick and had to move far away — without me. Frankly, that was a very traumatic experience for both of us. I'm still trying to recover, but I'm doing well and making awesome progress. So, as far as BFFs are concerned, I'm saving myself for my new human, although I am really fond of the lady who gives me treats every morning. She's pretty cool.

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: Numero uno on my bucket list would be for a very kind person to take me home and let me live a comfortable life for the years I have left. I hope there are many of them — years, that is. Yes, I do have some issues, but nothing that can't be dealt with fairly easily. My shelter people will be happy to talk with you about me and what my needs are. They are actually very simple. All I want is a warm lap or a sunny spot to snooze on. I'm easy to please.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?