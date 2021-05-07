Finger Lakes SPCA: Adopting young cat Princeton would be a smart move

Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?

A. Well, I might try an overnight bus trip to Princeton, New Jersey! I think my shelter people feel I am a scholarly kind of cat, so they named me after a very prestigious Ivy League school — Princeton University. I would like to visit there to see what is so special about Ivy League.

Q. If you could have a job what would that be?

A. Well, speaking of Princeton (both me and the university) perhaps, after years and years of study, I could become a distinguished professor! I know, that's not going to happen, but since you asked the question that's my answer. I really don't want a job anyway.

Q. If you could meet someone famous who would that be?

A. As long as Princeton University is my main topic today, I might like to meet a famous alumnus! That would be Mr. Jeff Bezos! You know, the Amazon guy? Since he is big into helping charities, maybe I could talk him into building us a new shelter. I think he has a few billion dollars in spare change to do that! Thank you Mr. Bezos for your help!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?