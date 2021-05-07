Finger Lakes SPCA: Adopting young cat Princeton would be a smart move

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Princeton.
AGE: Estimating 2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger
COMMENTS: Princeton came to the shelter a short while ago. He's a friendly boy who would love to start his life over in a new home that will promise to keep him forever!
Princeton is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV, and luckily he is negative. He's been treated for both internal and external parasites and whatever else ailed him when he arrived. Princeton is neutered.
Princeton is very tidy in his little condo area and has great litter box habits! That's important!
As far as we're concerned, Princeton is good to go. His bags are packed and he's waiting for his new family to find him and take him home. Please come and check out this fabulous feline.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, not only is she my BFF, but she's also my GFF — girl friend forever! That would be my Bella. She is a very sweet little girl cat who lives in one of the lobby condos and she and I make eye contact every day — several times a day. Bella is available for adoption, just like me. In the interest of full disclosure, I must tell you that Bella is FIV-positive, but we consider that a very minor inconvenience. So, if I don't meet your requirements, please check out my beautiful Bella. She is awesome.
Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A. Well, I might try an overnight bus trip to Princeton, New Jersey! I think my shelter people feel I am a scholarly kind of cat, so they named me after a very prestigious Ivy League school — Princeton University. I would like to visit there to see what is so special about Ivy League.
Q. If you could have a job what would that be?
A. Well, speaking of Princeton (both me and the university) perhaps, after years and years of study, I could become a distinguished professor! I know, that's not going to happen, but since you asked the question that's my answer. I really don't want a job anyway.
Q. If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A. As long as Princeton University is my main topic today, I might like to meet a famous alumnus! That would be Mr. Jeff Bezos! You know, the Amazon guy? Since he is big into helping charities, maybe I could talk him into building us a new shelter. I think he has a few billion dollars in spare change to do that! Thank you Mr. Bezos for your help!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A. I do! I think that a lot of folks really don't understand that little belly their fab felines have. Many think that it is the result of extra treats or over feeding, or just plain laziness. This is not the case, according to everything that I have read. That feline "spare tire" isn't "extra chub," but rather a spot on our bodies that stores food and protects our organs should we get into a little spat with another feline. Please educate yourselves on feline anatomy!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Listen up good friends! My shelter people and our friends at the Cayuga County Health Department are having the first free rabies clinic of 2021 tomorrow! Yes! From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, right here at my shelter home. All dogs, fab felines and ferrets that are 12 weeks or older are welcome! Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in proper carriers (one animal per carrier, please). If requesting a three-year certificate, please bring prior vaccination records. COVID-19 protocols are still in effect — masks are mandatory and social distancing is required. Thank you for vaccinating your pets and protecting them and the public. Much love and many purrs and licks, Princeton and friends.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.