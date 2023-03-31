Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bailey.

Bailey arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on Feb. 24. We believe she is about 4 years old.

Bailey just loves playing fetch, but her favorite are tug toys. When indoors, Bailey likes to search for the treats our team members have hidden for her to find and enjoy! She knows several commands: "sit," "down," "stay," "come" and "give paw." She is currently working on her leash-walking manners with our staff and volunteers.

Bailey enjoys both dry and/or wet food; she is very gentle when taking treats! Bailey previously lived with children, a cat and a male dog. However, she is slower to warm up to new people and surroundings. In the beginning, Bailey would like to take some time to get used to her new home, with few interactions from visitors, so she can get to know her new family member(s).

Bailey is an unbelievably lovable dog! Although she is not a lap dog, she will sometimes try to crawl onto your lap if she is given the chance to score some extra snuggles!

If interested in meeting Bailey, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.

Shelter news

Our staff is preparing for the spring and summer seasons ahead! The shelter is in need of the donations listed below. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter any time by using the donation drop box or from noon to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and noon to 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Paper towel

Bath tissue

Kitten milk replacement (KMR)

Bottles/nipples for kittens

Purina Kitten Chow

Purina Cat Chow

Purina Puppy Chow

Purina Dog Chow

55-gallon trash bags

Tall (13-gallon) kitchen trash bags

Non-clumping litter