Finger Lakes SPCA: Aye, Carley is a young cat you want to adopt

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Carley.

AGE: Estimating 1 year old

BREED: Domestic longhair, calico

COMMENTS: Beautiful Carley was found wandering aimlessly and brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan. Thank you for helping her! We are just getting to know her but we can tell you some really awesome things about her.

Carley is very friendly. She loves people and loves to interact with staff, volunteers and visitors. As soon as someone enters her condo room she rushes to the door, waiting to visit. We're not sure about how she feels about other cats, but given her personality and the right cat, we feel she would do very well.

We are working to bring Carley up to date on all vaccinations (distemper, rabies, feline kennel cough). She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and luckily she is negative. She will be spayed as soon as possible.

Carley can be visited by appointment. Please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 to set up a time to get to know her.

Q. Who is your best friend?