Finger Lakes SPCA: Aye, Carley is a young cat you want to adopt

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Carley.
AGE: Estimating 1 year old
BREED: Domestic longhair, calico
COMMENTS: Beautiful Carley was found wandering aimlessly and brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan. Thank you for helping her! We are just getting to know her but we can tell you some really awesome things about her.
Carley is very friendly. She loves people and loves to interact with staff, volunteers and visitors. As soon as someone enters her condo room she rushes to the door, waiting to visit. We're not sure about how she feels about other cats, but given her personality and the right cat, we feel she would do very well.
We are working to bring Carley up to date on all vaccinations (distemper, rabies, feline kennel cough). She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and luckily she is negative. She will be spayed as soon as possible.
Carley can be visited by appointment. Please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 to set up a time to get to know her.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, there is this guy cat here who is really special. His name is Caesar and I am in love with him! He has the greatest sense of humor, is inquisitive and he's very handsome. I can see him from my condo and I've tried to catch his eye but he's always in motion. I just want to let him know that I have made him my BFF. Can you tell him for me, please? Thank you.
Q. Can you please describe yourself for us?
A. For starters, I am very beautiful. Don't mean to sound big-headed, but that's the truth! My picture is OK but doesn't really do me justice. You will have to visit me to appreciate me. I am also a very clean and neat girl. I am very friendly and love to visit with my shelter people and anyone who comes in here. I am your overall awesome cat, and I want to go home.
Q. Tell us what your ideal family would be like?
A. I'm not sure there is an "ideal" family. I guess whoever and whatever makes you feel wanted, loved and safe would qualify.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I don't know how it happened, but somehow I got lost or my family didn't pay attention or something. It doesn't matter how or what happened, but I got lost and became a stray cat on the mean streets. Luckily there are many kind and caring people in our city. One of them found me and brought me here. Getting lost was my worst experience, but I'm having a "best" experience now living here and hope that my future experiences keep getting better! The very best would be an up close and personal meeting with my Caesar — MOL!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. I recently read that archeologists have speculated that we calico cats have our origins in Egypt. So, I guess I might like to make a trip to Egypt and spend a lot of time checking out the pyramids and the city of Cairo. I understand from a friend they are fascinating!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I just happen to have a couple of interesting facts for you. Did you know that some people in Ireland believe that a calico cat's tail will cure warts if it is rubbed on the wart — but only in the month of May. Not buying that one! And, there is a crab that lives in the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay named the calico crab. It has large orange spots that resemble my spots. That's what I have for you today. I hope you found them interesting.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! We want to let our good Citizen readers that due to the COVID-19 surge we have had to temporarily suspend our low-cost spay/neuter clinics. Please bear with us and be patient while we work through this difficult time. Once my shelter people are able to open back up they will contact you and schedule you as soon as possible. In the meantime, we send you many licks and purrs. Love, Carley and friends.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.