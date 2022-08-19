Finger Lakes SPCA: Beagle Autumn, 1, wants a home before her season comes

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Autumn.

BREED: Beagle

AGE: 1 year old

Autumn came to the shelter about a week ago. We are very happy to have her with us, but also look forward to the day she leaves the shelter with her new family.

Autumn is a very sweet little girl. She likes to make her presence known with her hard-to-miss beagle bark. It's more like a yodel, but we love it!

Autumn is very people-friendly. She loves to go for walks or to just run and play in the yard with her volunteers. She's hoping to find a new family that will provide her with the daily exercise that she needs to keep her happy and healthy — and out of trouble!

Autumn is up to date on all vaccinations (distemper, rabies, kennel cough), she is heartworm negative and on monthly preventives, and she is spayed and microchipped. We can pack her bags in no time and get her ready to move on to her new home. Please stop by to check her out!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I have met the most amazing canine since coming here. His name is Diesel, and he lives in the condo next to mine. Diesel is very special to everyone here. Why? Well, Diesel is vision-impaired, but he doesn't let that stop him in any way. I am putting Diesel out here right now, good people. He needs a home and would probably do well with a mellow dog friend and some really patient new family members. I'm pretty sure my shelter people would be happy to tell you all about him.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I have a room full of toys. I don't have a favorite. They all keep me busy, and when I get bored with one I move on to the next. I'm actually fairly easy to please.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: Like many of my shelter dog (and cat) friends, I am a glass-half-full kind of gal. I think that everything that happens to me is for a good reason. Bottom line for me is that I have never had a "worst" experience. It's all good.

Q: What characteristics are you hoping to find in your new family?

A: Loyalty is always at the top of the list for any of us shelter canines and felines. Patience is a good second. Did you know that it takes upwards of three months for a shelter dog to become acclimated and settled into his or her new home? So, patience is important. For me, lots of energy, while not really a characteristic, is important. I need exercise, so an exercise enthusiast would be great. But what's most important to me is that my new family loves me to the moon and back. That will make me very happy.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am a very sweet young lady. I am also curious and love to explore. My favorite leisure time activities are running and playing in the yard. I am vocal — I like to talk! I'm a beagle!

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: OK, OK! I know that Snoopy is a comic strip character, but that doesn't matter. Snoopy has demonstrated his exceptional skills since his debut on Oct. 4, 1950. He was initially a silent character, but Snoopy grew into a dog that thought he was a person: he walks on two legs, reads Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," and plays the accordion. He also takes on other personas, like the World War I Flying Ace, Joe Cool and even a "Flashdance"-type character named "Flash Beagle." Bottom line good people — I would love to meet Snoopy! He really is Joe Cool!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I have several facts to share with you! We beagles are so interesting, for starters. We are often used as working dogs because of our intelligence and incredible sense of smell. The Department of Homeland Security uses the Beagle Brigade to search travelers' bags for prohibited food when entering the United States. We often track drugs and explosives, and even help detect termites and bedbugs. I learned about one beagle named Elvis who is used by zoos to detect pregnancy in polar bears. Elvis has been able to do this with 93% accuracy. I hope you find these facts very interesting — I did.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I think I might. My shelter people have had a small problem with fleas in the shelter. Actually, a big problem. While every dog and cat that enters the shelter is flea-treated, it appears that some "super fleas" got in. Anyway, they are working to fix the problem. So my advice to you is, please treat your family fur-friends routinely for whatever insects (fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, etc.) might be out there waiting to jump on for a free lunch. Your pets will be healthier and happier — and so will you. We thank you for doing that. Many licks and howls and much love, Autumn and friends.