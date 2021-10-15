Finger Lakes SPCA: Beagle Reese wants to be a piece of your family

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Reese.

BREED: Beagle

AGE: 5-6 years old

COMMENTS: Sweet Reese came to the shelter about two weeks ago. She settled in very nicely, but really wants her new family to find her sooner rather than later. So do we.

She is a very nice little girl and she enjoys lounging on her big pillow in her kennel. But once she is outside, her beagle nose kicks in and she wants to go! Doesn't matter where, she just wants to go. Reese can certainly use daily walks, and a lot of running in a safely enclosed area would make her very happy.

Reese is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). She has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. Reese was recently spayed and microchipped.

Reese is the perfect package, and is ready to go home with her perfect family.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Well, last week my good buddy Midnight happened to mention that I was one of his two BFFs. I will return the favor! Midnight is one of my BFFs, and then there is Eddie (affectionately known as Eduardo). I love him too. I'm hoping that next week you can meet Eddie right here. You will fall in love.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, first let me state that the origin of my breed is not really known. However, it is assumed that a ton of circumstances led to my breed's development in England. A number of breeds were brought together and resulted in the beagle! So, having said all of that, I think I might like to make my first trip to Great Britain, but not to London. I would prefer a nice countryside setting with lots of amazing scents to scout out.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. There are so many interesting facts about beagles that it's hard to pick only one. But here goes. Unlike humans, who have only about 5 million scent receptors, we beagles have about 220 million. We are sometimes referred to as "a nose with feet" because our noses tend to lead the way to whatever is picked up. Our noses are so perceptive at differentiating between scents that we can actually be trained to recognize as many as 50 different smells. Not to brag, but we are pretty amazing!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. How much time do you have? Just kidding! So, I am a pretty girl, I am on the smaller side and I am somewhat compact. So that's a brief physical description. I am smart and learn quickly. I can also be determined when I am after something. I am friendly, and my people think I would get along well with another dog. I am very people-friendly and would make an awesome family dog. I do like to talk. I am your all-round perfect beagle, and if beagles are your thing, stop by to check me out!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. With the amazing nose that I have, I might apply for a job with the Department of Homeland Security! You know, one of those security jobs where the interview consists of sniffing and alerting all kinds of odd things.

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter peeps and the good people at St. Luke's United Church of Christ will host a Blessing of the Animals tomorrow, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon. It will be held in the church parking lot on Seminary Avenue, and all of God's creatures are invited to come. Dogs must be leashed and cats and other pets must be properly crated. My shelter peeps will be there with lots of good information, and if I'm lucky I might get to go too. If not, you know where to find me! Thank you and much love and many licks, Reese and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

