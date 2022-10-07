Finger Lakes SPCA: Beautiful cat Juliette has big ambitions

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Juliette.

AGE: 5 years old

BREED: Domestic longhair, white and gray

COMMENTS: Juliette has been at the shelter for several months. We don't think she's being very forthcoming with the facts and history. What we do know is that it's time for her to move on to her new and special family.

Juliette is actually totally ready to move out. She is fully vaccinated, tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, treated for whatever parasites took up residence, and spayed.

Sometimes Juliette can have an attitude. Most of the time she likes to sit in her condo and observe what's going on. We wouldn't call her a lap cat, but with time she may evolve. She is definitely a presence in our shelter life.

Please stop by to meet Juliette. Shelter staff will be more than happy to introduce you to this beautiful girl. P.S. Juliette's adoption fee is sponsored!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Well, Mr. William Shakespeare wrote that Romeo should be my BFF. As I look around, I don't see any of my feline friends coming close to being a Romeo. I'll keep searching.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: Really? I'm a little beyond toys, but I sure like a bit of catnip every once in a while. Well, let me change that up a little. I saw the other felines playing with this floppy fish the other day. It flips and then it flops. You never know which way it will turn. I might like to have one of those myself.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: In a word, I am a stunning feline specimen. Our visitors usually see me first when they come into the shelter and I always hear a gasp, as in, "What a beautiful cat!" I am long-haired and my coat is beautiful. My new people need to understand that I need regular brushing — just enough to prevent hairballs. Sometimes they can be a problem. Anyway, I digress. I can be opinionated, and I like to have my own way. But I'm a cat, so that shouldn't surprise you.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: I have a very nice condo and I used to spend most of my time in it. But, and this is a big "but," several weeks ago my humans decided to open the door and let me roam around for a while. It went really well and now, while we are open for visitors, I get to wander and mingle. When I'm tired I jump back into my condo. I have a nice setup! Stop by to see it sometime.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: OK — this is where things get serious. I am available for most any management position that might come along. I can wander around in your shop or store, or even a bar to ensure that things are under control and that there are no pesky intruders. Even though I am a large girl I can be stealthy and catch culprits in the act. Give me a job — I'll be happy! However, an occasional invitation to my family's home would be much appreciated. Or let me manage your home! I can do that, too.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: If my job provides for vacation, I would love to visit the National Tiger Sanctuary, which is located just north of Branson, Missouri! It is home to more than 20 exotic large cats. Humans get guided tours and can even feed the big cats. If I am allowed to go I would take particular notice of the tigers' demeanor and attitude. Perhaps I can learn some helpful management tips from them.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do. Did you know that cats will refuse unpalatable food to the point of starvation? This is true. I guess I don't have very discriminating taste buds. Refusing any food has never happened to me. MOL!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: You bet I do! Happening this Sunday is our Howloween Pet Walk and Parade, which will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Austin Park in the lovely village of Skaneateles. There will be a photo booth, a walk through the village, lots of treats to pick up along the way, and so much more. Please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, for more information and to register for the event. And check out our Facebook page. Thank you for supporting our events. We really appreciate it. Much love and many purrs and licks, Juliette and friends.